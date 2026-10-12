FOX Host Blames Steve Sarkisian for Arch Manning’s Struggles as Concerning Pattern Emerges: “Got Worse”

Steve Sarkisian is in his sixth season as Texas head coach, yet he still hasn’t figured out how to fix the Longhorns’ offensive problems. Saturday’s embarrassing 27-24 loss to unranked Oklahoma only exposed those failures further. Texas entered the Red River Rivalry ranked No. 1 and held a 17-7 halftime lead, only to blow it in the second half. Arch Manning threw two costly fourth-quarter interceptions, including a 42-yard pick-six that handed Oklahoma its first lead. His second interception, with just 19 seconds remaining, gave the Sooners a chance to kick the game-winning 47-yard field goal. But blaming Manning alone would be letting Sarkisian off the hook.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Texas converted just three of 14 third-down attempts, punted eight times, and repeatedly failed to sustain drives despite having one of the most talented offenses in college football. Sarkisian has been calling the plays and developing quarterbacks for six seasons, yet the same issues keep resurfacing. With Manning now facing criticism and former five-star recruit Quinn Ewers having also struggled with consistency under Sarkisian, the question is no longer just about quarterback performance. How much longer can Sarkisian escape responsibility for an offense he controls?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone will blame Arch Manning for Texas’ struggles, and it’s fair. But Steve Sarkisian was gift-wrapped two 5-stars in Arch and Quinn Ewers. Both got worse under his watch. To be clear: Sark deserves PLENTY of blame too,” Torres wrote on X before expanding on his criticism.

And it’s not like Sarkisian was handed two average quarterbacks. Arch Manning arrived at Texas in 2023 as the No. 1 overall recruit in his class, having thrown for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns across his first three high school seasons. Quinn Ewers was another five-star prospect who initially committed to Texas before heading to Ohio State in 2021. After barely seeing the field with the Buckeyes, he transferred to Texas later that year. Sarkisian helped recruit both players, with Texas beating Alabama and Georgia for Manning’s commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite finishing with 260 passing yards and three touchdowns against Oklahoma, Manning did little to change Torres’ assessment of his championship potential. The analyst questioned whether Texas could realistically reach the sport’s highest level with him leading the offense.

“They have put all the tools around him. Now, do you want the O-line to be better? Sure. Do you hope the running game is a little bit better? Absolutely. But this still falls on Arch Manning. Can you win at the highest level with Arch Manning as your quarterback? I believe the answer, unfortunately, and I don’t mean to be mean to the kid, but I believe the answer is no,” Torres said on his podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Manning has spent his entire college career in Sarkisian’s offensive system, leaving little room to blame coaching instability. With the quarterback completing 63% of his passes for 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, Torres questioned why his development hasn’t matched expectations.

“Steve Sarkisian has been the head coach the whole time. Steve Sarkisian has been the play-caller the whole time. This isn’t some guy dealing with his fourth different coordinator in four years. That’s not what’s happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Torres went further, suggesting it might be time for “Steve Sarkisian the head coach to fire Steve Sarkisian the offensive coordinator.” He believes relinquishing play-calling duties could help Texas address its offensive inconsistency.

But Sarkisian isn’t interested. Asked whether he would consider stepping away from play-calling after Texas went three-and-out seven times against Oklahoma, his response was blunt: “Not a chance,” according to Burnt Orange Nation. He also refused to remove special teams coordinator Jeff Banks from his duties, despite Oklahoma scoring on a blocked punt and Texas missing a crucial 53-yard field goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinn Ewers’ tenure only strengthens Torres’ argument. Although he helped Texas reach two College Football Playoff semifinals, Torres believes Sarkisian never fully unlocked his potential, with the Longhorns often relying on their defense when the offense struggled. Now, Manning’s inconsistency has brought Sarkisian’s quarterback development back under scrutiny.

The Longhorns also have considerable talent surrounding Manning. Cam Coleman, Emmett Mosley and Ryan Wingo provide multiple receiving threats, yet Texas is averaging just 22.7 points per game across its three matchups against Power Four opponents this season. The team also managed only 122 rushing yards against Oklahoma, exposing problems beyond the passing game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkisian, meanwhile, defended Manning after the loss, saying he “competed his tail off” despite being sacked twice and facing pressure from Oklahoma’s defense. He also acknowledged that Texas needed to establish a better offensive rhythm.

With Texas dropping six spots from No. 1 to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, Sarkisian is already facing the consequences of the Oklahoma defeat. The Longhorns now face unranked Florida, giving him another opportunity to address those concerns. But having recruited elite quarterbacks, retained control of play-calling, and rejected changes to his coaching structure, he has left himself little room for excuses if the offensive struggles continue.