FOX Host Names MW Head Coach as Strong Deion Sanders Replacement Owing to Personal Connection With CU AD

Four consecutive losses have dragged Colorado to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play. The Buffs showed some fight against an undefeated Utah team, erasing a 13-point halftime deficit before falling three points short. It ended in a heartbreaking 27-24 loss. Now, the question has gone beyond whether Deion Sanders is on the hot seat. There’s a potential replacement worth watching.

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On Adapt and Respond, FOX Sports host RJ Young suggested Deion Sanders’ grip on the job could be weakening. And he believes New Mexico head coach Jason Eck could emerge as a candidate if Colorado decides to move on. The connection isn’t hard to find.

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“Deion Sanders is definitely on the hot seat and we are looking at perhaps Fernando Lovo trying to pull Jason Eck from New Mexico,” he said. “Think about it this way. Fernando Lovo comes from New Mexico, where he’s seen what Jason Eck is capable of.”

Colorado AD Fernando Lovo hired Jason Eck in 2024 and worked with him at New Mexico, where the two built a successful partnership before Lovo left for Boulder. That history gives the speculation some substance. It doesn’t mean a coaching change is imminent, but Colorado’s latest stumble has made the thought hard to dismiss. After all, Deion Sanders didn’t hire the current AD.

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Jason Eck’s candidacy isn’t built solely on his past relationship with Fernando Lovo. His work at New Mexico has made him an increasingly interesting name in the coaching market. He led the Lobos to nine wins in his debut season, tying for first place in the Mountain West. Through his first two seasons, he has compiled a 14-5 record, matching the most wins by a New Mexico head coach over his first two years in school history.

The momentum has continued. New Mexico opened the current season 5-1, with a 2-0 Mountain West record that marked the program’s first such start in school history. Jason Eck also earned a place on the 2026 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list, recognition that has helped put his name on the wider coaching radar.

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RJ Young also acknowledged the work Deion Sanders has put into trying to turn Colorado around. The problem, as he sees it, is that the effort hasn’t produced enough wins. The Buffs had an opportunity to knock off Utah, which would have delivered a significant victory, but couldn’t finish the job.

“Just the way we fought to the end, there was no give-up,” Deion Sanders said after the loss. “And not only the players, but the coaches, the support staff, there was no give-up whatsoever.”

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Colorado’s QB decisions have also drawn scrutiny. 5-star recruit Julian Lewis was benched, raising questions about the program’s talent evaluation and its direction at the most important position on the field. Young’s assessment was blunt.

“Got to get it figured out quick fast in a hurry,” he said. “Otherwise, it’s gonna get hotter underneath his seat.”

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Colorado, meanwhile, has a more complicated decision than simply identifying a promising replacement. Deion Sanders signed a five-year contract paying $10 million annually before the 2025 season. On3 puts his buyout at $26 million. That’s a hefty bill to swallow, even if the school decides it’s time to move on.

Still, Fernando Lovo’s history with Jason Eck gives Colorado an obvious name to consider if things reach that point. There’s no sign yet that the Buffs have made a move for the New Mexico coach. Deion Sanders probably gets another season, but a reworked contract could be part of the deal. He isn’t out of time just yet. He is, however, running short on excuses.