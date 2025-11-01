FOX’s Dave Portnoy Calls Out Ohio State Fan for Double Standard After Repeated Disrespect

Dave Portnoy is now a part of FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff and sits with Urban Meyer in the press box. Guess where he is today? Probably not where he is not at all supposed to be. Penn State traveled to Ohio Stadium, and the Barstool Sports owner is there rattling all OSU fans. So, when the 48-year-old, who is a Michigan loyalist, was called to speak, the Buckeyes fans burst into thundering boos.

Amid those unsavory reactions, Portnoy was able to turn the conversation in his favor. How? Thanks to a fan wearing the NFL GOAT, Tom Brady’s jersey. The ongoing boos in Columbus immediately intensified when Rob Stone sarcastically told OSU fans that Portnoy “can’t hear” them. The Barstool Sports founder was presented with a simple question about two programs that could end up in the Big 12 title game.

At first, the answer was analytical. “I think it’s going to be BYU and Texas Tech. It’s wide open.“But the boos were too loud, impeding Dave Portnoy’s analysis. The Michigan alum then singled out a fan for his hypocrisy.

“I have to emphasize how stupid they are here. There’s a guy in the Ohio State hat chirping at me wearing a Tom Brady jersey. Where did Tom Brady go to school, you moron? BYU Texas Tech. But that is next-level stupiditidy, right there, to be an Ohio State man wearing a Brady jersey is unbelievably stupid,” screamed Dave Portnoy. The crowd continued to voice their displeasure. But realistically, though, doesn’t Tom Brady’s legacy go beyond OSU and Michigan’s rivalry dynamics and should be celebrated by everyone?

Tom Brady was surely a Michigan quarterback and arguably the program’s all-time most famous alum. The QB played from 1996 to 1999, and when he started, the record was 1-1 against Ohio State. Not to mention, he was the architect of the iconic 24-17 upset of Ohio State in 1999, which sealed Michigan’s Rose Bowl spot. In that game, the 7x Super Bowl champion game-winning touchdown pass to Marquaise Walker, and Brady even called it a successful year, with a 10-2 record.

“At Michigan, we could lose every game but beat Ohio State, and people would consider it a successful year. Conversely, we could win every game and go to the Rose Bowl, but if we lost to Ohio State, those same people might consider the season unsuccessful. That’s how much the rivalry meant to the folks in Ann Arbor,” said Tom Brady. But since Brady sealed his GOAT status with those 7 Super Bowls. Can’t his legacy be even celebrated by OSU fans?

Traditionally, OSU fans stick to their legends, ranging from Archie Griffin to CJ Stroud, and don’t usually sport Brady jerseys. Not to mention Brady himself has been a die-hard Michigan fan, supporting the Wolverines even now. For instance, when the program needed to land Bryce Underwood, Brady was the one who FaceTimed him.

All in all, the 5x Super Bowl MVP himself remains a loyal Wolverine. That alone should deter OSU fans from wearing Brady jerseys. As for Portnoy, he didn’t stop at pointing at Brady’s jersey.

Dave Portnoy trolls Ohio State’s merchandise amid loud boos

The boos for Portnoy were unending, and every OSU fan present was dedicating himself fully to making things difficult for the Barstool Sports founder. The Michigan alum tried to continue his analysis, but to no avail. “Shut up, shut up,” said Portnoy to OSU fans and continued with his take, but NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, present there, added more drama. “They don’t like you here. I wonder why.” Portnoy’s response? The FOX host’s next move was trolling OSU’s merchandise.

“Their merch that just says ‘The’ on it is the dumbest merch made by any school ever. Keep booing. Would you people shut up?” said Portnoy as the boos became even louder. “I honestly wish Michigan could play Ohio State every week. We’d never lose. We have trouble in other conferences. These guys, I can’t wait,” declared Portnoy. But the boos? They were now at an all-time high!!

The fans did calm down when Gronk began to speak, but continued interrupting whenever it was Dave Portnoy’s turn. It sure shows the resentment that Ohio State fans have toward Portnoy. Another reason why the crowd was rude to him was that he was wearing a hoodie that literally trolled the Buckeyes. “It’s been 2163 days since Ohio State beat Michigan,” read Portnoy’s hoodie. All in all, FOX’s decision to put the 48-year-old in their Big Noon Kickoff paid off. We saw the same fireworks that were expected.