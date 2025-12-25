Fox Sports Analyst Makes Worrisome Fernando Mendoza Comment Before NFL Draft

Although the CFB season is still in the playoff stage, the 2026 NFL Draft has already entered the conversation. Now, while players’ performances at the college level speak loudly to NFL scouts searching for the right fit, Heisman winners usually shine the brightest. Despite that, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza has failed to impress FOX Sports analyst Jason Fitz.

Fitz was presented with a hypothetical scenario in which Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore both declared for the NFL Draft, with the Raiders needing a QB. When asked whom he would prefer, the analyst was quick and direct about his choice and his reasoning.

“I like proof of concept, right? So I like body of work more than I like uncoachable traits,” said Fitz during Wednesday’s appearance on Silver & Black Sports Network with Jesse Merrick.

“…Traits are such a sexy thing, man. I just want guys that I’ve seen do it before. Dante Moore has such a limited body of work. I think long term, Dante has all the potential to actually be a better quarterback than Fernando Mendoza, but there’s just a million variables to that process.”

Simply put, Fitz values what a player has actually done over time. That means performance, consistency, and results matter more than raw talent or unteachable traits like arm strength or athleticism. Considering that, his comments raised red flags about Mendoza’s draft stock and long-term potential.

From Fitz’s perspective, the 22-year-old has talent, but consistency is what matters at the NFL level; without it, long-term sustainability comes into question. Although Mendoza delivered a stunning season and won the Heisman Trophy, his performance against Purdue revealed some flaws.

His passing game struggled early, especially in the cold conditions, but Indiana’s dominant rushing attack carried the team to a decisive 56–3 victory. Now, Fitz’s comments may give NFL scouts something to think about when evaluating Mendoza, but his numbers could still put him in a strong position.

Throwing for 2,980 yards and 33 TDs, Mendoza guided Indiana to its first-ever 13–0 season. More importantly, he also delivered multiple game-winning drives, including a dramatic road win at PSU with no timeouts left. With that, the Heisman winner is widely projected to go No. 1 overall in the NFL draft, even as some QB-needy teams jockey for position.

The Giants and Raiders currently hold the top two picks. But the real noise is coming from Miami. PFF projects the Dolphins trading up from No. 10 to No. 1, betting big on Mendoza as their franchise QB. With Miami expected to move on from Tua Tagovailoa, Mendoza’s hometown ties and agent Drew Rosenhaus’ public comments only add fuel to the fire.

Still, the FOX analyst’s preference for Moore didn’t come without reason.

The Oregon QB carved up JMU, completing 70 percent of his passes for 313 yards. But it was the deep ball that stole the show. Moore racked up 246 yards on throws of 15-plus yards, with all four scores coming on long strikes, three from 40 yards or more. It was a postseason performance that turned heads fast and sent draft buzz into overdrive. Now, analysts see Moore’s ceiling rising by the week.

Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore 5 throws on the move during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_254 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

ESPN’s Louis Riddick praised his leadership, football IQ, and maturity, calling him a favorite in future draft rooms. Then, Mel Kiper went even further, ranking Moore as the No. 1 overall athlete on his board and highlighting his accuracy. With his stock climbing and his skill set flashing on the biggest stage, Moore can be a real name to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But will these two enter the NFL Draft?

Will Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore declare for the draft?

After being named the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, Mendoza shared the hardware with his teammates. But the spotlight is already shifting back to the field. Indiana is gearing up for a Rose Bowl clash against Alabama, and Mendoza isn’t distracted by the NFL Draft just yet.

“I just think with obviously Mendoza winning the Heisman, that doesn’t happen by accident,” said Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. “You put a whole season of film together… a trigger man can make some plays at an extremely high level.”

While declaring for the NFL Draft could be a smart move after such a successful season, Mendoza’s focus is clear for now: national title first.

On the flip side, Oregon center Iapani ‘Poncho’ Laloulu is staying put, and that could change everything for Dante Moore.

While Laloulu announced he’s forgoing the NFL Draft to return for his senior season, Moore immediately shared the news on IG, hinting at his excitement. With Oregon losing Will Stein moving to Kentucky, Laloulu’s return anchors the Ducks’ line and strengthens Moore’s support system.

“It’s been interesting. So many thoughts and so many things going through my head,” said Moore. “Having coach Lanning and a support team helps me stay focused… and right now, my main thing is being here with my teammates. There’s not a decision yet.”

Moore isn’t rushing to the NFL, but he’s weighing his options.