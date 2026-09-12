Fox’s Colin Cowherd Becomes Minority Owner of $450M Pro Soccer Team – Report

Jason McIntyre, Colin Cowherd’s co-host on The Herd, bought a stake in Liga MX club Necaxa back in 2021. Now another familiar name from the same Fox Sports show has taken a similar step.

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Cowherd has acquired a minority stake in Ipswich Town F.C. The Suffolk club currently plays in the English Premier League. Front Office Sports reported the news exclusively on September 12, 2026. Reached by phone, Cowherd confirmed that he became a part-owner in Ipswich Town.

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The exact size of the stake was not disclosed. It came through one of the investment funds already involved with the club. An Ipswich spokesperson said the club could not comment on individual investment arrangements.

Cowherd’s late mother, Patricia, was from Leicester, which is 120 miles from Ipswich. That family connection is the personal reason he reported. The family tie explains his decision to choose this club, yet Cowherd had already looked at sports ownership before this deal.

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He previously explored buying a stake in MLS teams, but those talks never led to a deal. “I have twice tried to invest in the MLS, and I just can’t afford it,” in June 2023, he said. The first attempt came when teams were valued around $35 million. At that time, he did not have the money. About three years later, valuations had gone up to $85 million. He tried to buy in at a small number and still could not make it work.

Cowherd has not delivered any statement about the deal. His reported comments came from the Front Office Sports phone interview. His X bio now includes @IpswichTown. On August 30, he posted, “Eyes on @IpswichTown 👀”

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Ipswich Town was valued at about $450 million after a restructuring of ownership in late 2025. The club was founded in 1884 and turned pro in 1936. After promotion to the Premier League, Ipswich was relegated to the Championship last season, then won promotion back to the EPL this year.

The team’s early 2026–27 results have been decent, with Ipswich 14th after three games. A minority investment in a newly promoted club carries both high profit and risk. Premier League TV and commercial revenue can be different from Championship economics.

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Ipswich’s ownership structure and the American investment trend

Ipswich does not have a simple list of owners. Gamechanger 20 Ltd owns more than 99% of Ipswich Town Football Club Company Ltd. The rest, under 1%, is Ipswich Town PLC. After the December 2025 restructuring, Portman Holdings LLC became the majority shareholder of Gamechanger 20.

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Smaller named investors include Ed Sheeran, who holds 1.4%, bought in August 2024. Marques Colston and Udonis Haslem are also listed as minority owners, and the new addition is now Cowherd. Former owner Marcus Evans sold his remaining slice in 2025 and is no longer listed as a current owner.

McIntyre bought an undisclosed minority stake in Club Necaxa in 2021 through NX Football USA LLC. McIntyre is a limited partner, not a controlling owner. He already knew Porter, and he had previously brought him into a minority stake in the New Zealand basketball club the Breakers.

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During the pandemic, Porter called again about the Liga MX opportunity. McIntyre said it needed a bigger amount and also involved a family discussion along the lines of “house vs. soccer team.” Eventually, they decided to go with the soccer team.

The Premier League’s worldwide popularity and media economics can even attract small stakes. A key point to remember is that Cowherd is not someone taking control of Ipswich, as day-to-day control stays with CEO Mark Ashton.