FOX’s Jenny Taft Combines Style & Substance in Perfect Fall Outfit on OSU Sideline

It’s a big day today at the Horseshoe, as archrivals Penn State enter in a new look against the Buckeyes. The occasion’s got fans – and the media – pulling out their best. FOX’s Jenny Taft sure is dressed to the nines!

Taft shared a preview of what she was going to wear to the OSU-PSU clash on her Instagram. She sported a cozy yet elegant brown look for the game. It’s a simple and chic combo of a white turtleneck top and brown denim pants. It’s a smart yet easy look for anyone taking notes, especially for this weather. Taft’s look gave warm, fall vibes, even though the season has bid us goodbye. She tends to sport looks in shades of brown usually, which have never failed her.

November 1 means winter is in, and the chill is going to be a bit too much to handle. It’s also going to be a really cold night at Columbus today, but Jenny Taft is prepared. She had a few options when it came to her jackets, joking that she had a “jacket problem.”

But she went with her first choice. Taft picked a cream colored, reversible jacket to harmonize with her warm look. She also accessorized the look with a simple pair of gold earrings, tying it all up together. Taft is ready to bring in all the action, in style. Her fans sure are already raving about the look. “Love it! You are always best dressed Jenny 🔥👏,” one fan commented.

Jenny Taft, aka the All-American girl, sure knows how to nail the fit check on the sideline. This brown-and-white look is yet another example of that. She’s been putting together a lot of wonderful and elegant gameday looks as of late. Just like last week, Taft is once again on her A-game today with her outfit.

Jenny Taft looked just as classy in Indiana vs. UCLA clash

The FOX reporter went for an elegant and professional theme for the Big Noon Kickoff last week, which was the Indiana vs UCLA game. Taft went for an unconventional all-black look, which you’d likely see in glass-walled offices. But the reporter still made it gameday worthy.

Taft wore a double-breasted pinstripe jacket and pants, and some black heels to complete the outfit. Her blonde locks made for a striking contrast against the black, and that was all the reporter needed to make a statement look. Taft is also someone who likes to keep her jewelry minimal. Which is why, she was good to go with a simple pair of small gold earring and equally simple gold layered necklaces.

Jenny Taft likes to sport classy looks, but still be comfortable to catch all the action from the sidelines in them. This look was just that. Being in front of the camera mandates that the personalities always look their bests. Taft has now mastered the art, and keeps bringing some extra oomph on the sidelines with her looks.