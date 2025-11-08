FOX’s Jenny Taft Confirms Favorite Color This Fall With Game Day Outfit on Indiana-PSU Sideline

Jenny Taft is definitely sticking to her winning color palette this fall. With her statement outfit, she brings the perfect mix of cozy and classy vibes to Beaver Stadium for the Indiana vs. Penn State matchup. Jenny has subtly mastered the art of the perfect balance between warmth and chic styling for those chilly Big Ten sidelines.

Her brown-and-cream outfit for the Ohio State vs. Penn State game had fans raving just a week ago. And now she is here rocking a beige-sleeved puffer over a crisp white top. Fans enjoy watching Jenny because of her striking presence on the sidelines. She joins FOX’s main college football team with the dynamic combo of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt. Her sideline insight brings an extra layer of emotion and meaning to the ongoing actions on the field.

For the Week 11 showdown, Jenny Taft stood with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti before kickoff for that iconic gameday scene featuring an intense pregame sideline conversation. “Indiana has never won here at Beaver Stadium,” she asked coach Cignetti. To which he replied, “This team has never played here… It’s time to attack and play.” That brief exchange with Coach Cignetti perfectly captured the intensity of game day. And speaking of style, there was something about her look this week that instantly caught fans’ attention.

What made Jenny Taft’s outfit today even more interesting was the feeling of deja vu it carried. Jenny’s beige puffer jacket wasn’t totally new, so fans with an eye for detail may have noticed something familiar. In fact, she wore the same comfy outfit to the Ohio State vs. Penn State game last week, when she playfully acknowledged having a “jacket problem” and posted a sneak peek on Instagram.

Jenny Taft turns sideline fashion into a fall series

Fans are actually paying attention to Jenny Taft’s sideline charm, which is gradually developing into a season-long series. It was a chilly, high-stakes battle last week. She had already lit Instagram on fire by revealing her appearance in a pregame post before the game even started. The combo of that now-famous cream reversible jacket, brown denim jeans, and a white turtleneck screamed carefree fall charm. It was one of those outfits that appear casual and effortlessly chic.

When November 1st arrived and the temperature dropped, she welcomed it with style and warmth. She laughed at her outfit choices and said, “I’ve got a jacket problem,” before settling on her favorite cream puffer. And she became instantly relatable in that moment. She may be one of the calmest and most professional sideline reporters in college football, but she’s still the same person we all are before a chilly night out, putting on coats to make sure they match the weather and the mood. On top of everything, her loose hair, no-makeup makeup look, and gold accessories brought everything together.

Honestly, this isn’t new for Jenny. She has been on a trendsetting hot streak all season, from her comfy jacket during the Illinois–Ohio State broadcast to her brown-and-white outfit in Columbus. Every outfit she chooses seems to tell a story of coziness, and that tiny bit of personality that comes through even on a chilly sideline. She provides real-time fall fashion tips apart from regular sideline updates.