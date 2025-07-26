FOX’s Joel Klatt Casts Doubt on Penn State’s Playoff Outlook in Firm Ultimatum to James Franklin

Every season begins with new hope. As Penn State heads into the 2025 college football season with more than just optimism, it enters with expectations that feel non-negotiable. And with raised expectations comes the renewed pressure. After years of coming close but never quite cracking the College Football Playoff, the Nittany Lions now have their clearest shot yet with the CFP expanding to 12 teams.

Penn State made it to the Big Ten Championship and reached the College Football Playoff semifinal, and still, the season left a bitter aftertaste. Last year, while Oregon claimed the conference and Ohio State hoisted the national title, James Franklin‘s squad came close but not close enough. “We had what a lot of people would consider a really good season last year,” the head coach admitted. Penn State isn’t the defending champ, yet the pressure on Franklin to deliver has never been heavier.

On the July 25 episode of The Next Round, the FOX Sports analyst, Joel Klatt, dived into what he really thinks about Penn State’s title hopes in 2025. And he didn’t sugarcoat a thing. “I look at Penn State. Have they done it before, Lance? No. Has James Franklin done it? No. Do I believe unequivocally that they will? Absolutely not,” Klatt said bluntly. It was the kind of response that made fans pause. After all, Penn State has been hailed as a playoff-ready team with returning talent across the board. Klatt wasn’t convinced by hype alone. “They fit the blueprint, and they’ve got all these guys coming back,” he admitted.

Klatt didn’t deny the talent in Penn State’s roster. In fact, he praised it. “Both of the backs, Kaytron Allen, he’s a terrific back. Nick Singleton, he’s a terrific back,” he acknowledged, spotlighting the powerhouse duo expected to carry the offense. He gave clear credit to the coordinators. “They bring in Jim Knowles as a defensive coordinator,” he said. “They’ve got a schedule that looks like they’re going to be there.”

On paper, everything is falling into place. But Klatt’s voice wavered on one critical position group. “Now it’s just a matter of, you know, did they improve their wide receiver core enough to go and win a big game?” That lingering doubt cast a shadow on an otherwise glowing review. However, there are additions in the WR room. Kyron Hudson comes from USC, Devonte Ross joins from Troy, and James Franklin has added Trebor Pena from Syracuse. The whole room looks revamped, a clear difference from last year when the offense revolved around their TE, Tyler Warren.

Still, when the question came up, “You think Franklin would get that paycheck back if he doesn’t make the College Football Playoffs?” Klatt’s answer was a sharp “No. No.” The stakes are sky-high for James Franklin this fall, not just because of what Penn State has built, but because of who they’re up against. In week 5, on the very same day Ohio State heads west to face Washington, Oregon will walk into Beaver Stadium. It’s not just a clash of teams; it’s a clash of legacies and playoff hopes.

Klatt’s words, “They’re outstanding, and I’m sure that they have their uniqueness, just like the Big and the Shoe and Happy Valley and Eugene here with Autzen Stadium and Husky Stadium.” It showed his excitement for electric atmospheres and playoff stakes for the 2025 season.

James Franklin puts his trust in Allar and returning stars

Last season, Penn State’s defense was a fortress, which was ranked among the best in the nation. But the offense often fell just short in big moments. Especially late in the 4th quarter in the semifinal clash against the Irish. The offense turned it over when it shouldn’t have. Scores tied. Chance to set up a field goal. And turnover. The Irish went on to score a field goal and win the game. So close to having a go at the natty.

This upcoming season, of course, the Lions are returning some stars. Drew Allar, the pair of RBs, and some key weapons on defense. The Nittany Lions are being named the No. 1 team in the Big Ten in not one but two major preseason polls. And at the heart of it all is Allar, the most anticipated player on what could be the most highly regarded team in the country.

The expectations are sky-high, and James Franklin isn’t shying away from them. “I’m just proud of him,” Franklin said at Big Ten Media Days. “Drew has made tremendous growth every single year, all the way back to recruiting.” It’s easy to forget now, but Allar wasn’t always a five-star golden boy.

“When we first started recruiting him, he was a three-star recruit, kind of a throwback recruit,” Franklin recalled. “Most people had him projected as a first-round draft choice last year, and he decided to come back to school,” Franklin added. “Unfinished business, collectively, as a team, but also as an individual. I’m a big Drew fan.” That loyalty to the program is one reason the Lions believe this could be their year.

Penn State isn’t just banking on returning stars; they’re doubling down on experience across the board. “When I talk about personnel,” James Franklin said, “I’m talking about players and staff from a depth standpoint, from a talent standpoint, and from an experience standpoint.” That includes two strategic coaching additions who could be game-changers. “Our two new coaches, Jim Knowles and Stan Drayton,” he shared, “are veteran coaches with head coaching and championship-level experience.” With leadership like that in the locker room and on the sidelines, it’s clear the Nittany Lions are chasing history this season.