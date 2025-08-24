FOX’s Tim Brando Claps Back Perfectly at Online Troll After Kansas–Fresno State

“I’m over five million on Delta. I’m over two million on American, and over one million on United,” said college football announcer Tim Brando, when asked about his frequent flier miles. Now in his 54th year of announcing, Brando, 69, is still breaking all usual conventions and still going strong in that press box. And while it all may seem “easy” from our standpoint, for Tim Brando, the preparation starts right from Sunday, which goes until the game starts on Saturday (per Sportsbroadcastjournal). Even then, there are often critical voices broadcasters have to tackle. But Brando had a fitting reply to one such critical voice.

Tim Brando was the play-by-play announcer of the Fresno State v. Kansas game, where a lot was expected from E.J. Warner, Fresno State’s QB. However, the game ended with Kansas having a landslide 31-7 win, and it should have been the end of it. But one of the accounts on X tried to troll Brando by touting his announcing being the “worst” part of the CFB Season. “Worst part of CFB season is Tim Brando popping up on your screen,” wrote the account posting a picture of Brando from the press box. Little did he know that the legendary announcer already had a reply ready for the troll.

Brando, instead of bashing the troll or taking the criticism too seriously, chose to take the high road. His statement, as he replied, “See ya in Lubbock Week 3! 😊🎧🎙️🏈,” showed the confidence that he has in his skills and the quality he brings to the press box. And soon enough, the comment section of that post also flooded with support for Brando and how he might be one of the best announcers around. As for Brando’s dedication, for him, broadcasting is “a way of life.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brando, in a 2021 interview, said that most (75%) of the preparation he does before the telecast, he won’t even use in his broadcast. And that preparation, along with reaching out to teams, doing research, and reaching 3 hours before the kickoff at the stadium, is all part of his preparation. Brando calls it, “This job is not an hourly job or a seasonal job, it’s a way of life.” But that’s not all, Brando is also one of the few voices that stand tall for the Big 12 when people forget to see beyond the Big 10 and the SEC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brando’s next announcing game will be, as he said, Texas Tech vs Oregon State at Jones AT&T Stadium on September 13th. By the looks of it, it will be a one-sided game where Joey Maguire’s boys, led by veteran QB Behren Mortron, will bring a one-sided offensive onslaught. Anyway, even with the odds favoring Texas Tech, we can always rely on Tim Brando, providing us with his signature blend of announcing, still showing that same old passion even after spending more than 5 decades in the announcing world.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Tim Brando picks an unexpected Big 12 dark horse over Power Five contenders for the playoffs

Apart from being the play-by-play announcer on Fox, Brando also comes up with his takes and predictions for different teams. For instance, recently, he had a harsh verdict for the NCAA, calling it out for bullying “programs for years” after the Michigan decision. Moreover, three weeks ago, when he might not have been so busy preparing for his broadcasting gig, he listed his top-15 college football teams ahead of the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brando appeared on the ‘Crain and Company’ podcast and has picked Ohio State as his favorite team, giving them the coveted 1st rank on his list. Clemson Tigers, Notre Dame, and LSU followed in sequence. However, the most unexpected team he picked was Iowa State, giving them an impressive 8th position on his list. Moreover, his predictions for the ‘Farmageddon’ game were absolutely spot on!!

“I’m picking Iowa State for this reason. As dynamic as Avery Johnson is, the issue for him is protecting the ball. And as much of a dynamic player as he is, K State is founded on what? Ball control. Not beating themselves,” concluded Brando about Iowa State. And just like that, how Brando predicted, Iowa State beat Kansas State 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland. Also, considering Iowa State’s last season, when they finished 11-3, Brando’s prediction has the greater probability of ringing true!