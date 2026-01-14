Fran Brown Has Already Set Calvin Russell’s Timeline as 5-Star Syracuse Athlete Moves to Different Sport

Essentials Inside The Story After rumors of a potential flip, Calvin Russell has enrolled early at Syracuse.

Much to the surprise of the Orange fans, the early enrollment is not to play football in the beginning.

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown wants his five-star athlete to realize his dual-sport potential.

Syracuse fans can now exhale after months of anxiety. Calvin Russell III, a five-star athlete, has enrolled early for the spring semester. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound star comes to the Orange with high expectations, and in a surprising twist, his journey is starting on the basketball court, not the football field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Dome will blow up if Russell plays the game and Syracuse defeats Florida State on Tuesday night. He joined the Syracuse basketball program right away and practiced just days after stepping on campus. The Orange basketball team, coached by Adrian Autry, is currently 11-5 and 2-1 in the ACC. What makes it even more fascinating is that playing basketball was Fran Brown’s decision, and there was no debate.

“I came up here because I just like to start fresh with the Spring Football and just like to focus on football first. He forced me; he said there was no other choice,” Russell said. “So I did what he told me to do. Ever since he told me that, I liked the decision that he made.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell, a five-star wide receiver and a top-25 national prospect, fully embraces the dual-sport challenge. And that move makes more sense when you know his roots. His mom, Chanivia Broussard, is a former four-year Miami Hurricanes basketball standout who scored 1,482 career points and was inducted into the Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

“My main focus right now is basketball,” he said. “Anything I put my feet into, that’s what I’m going to be at.” His daily routine reflects that reality. “Just class, basketball practices, working out here in the gym, in the weight room—that’s about it right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with football workouts happening alongside basketball travel, Russell made it clear there’s no confusion about where his energy is this spring. That trust in Fran Brown and in Syracuse runs deeper than sports. Russell said Brown’s authenticity and connection with his family sealed it.

“He’s just a real genuine dude,” Russell said. “He has a great connection with my parents. My mom, my dad, my whole family. He’s a great guy to be around, and he’s like he’s gonna make sure you do what you got to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That relationship mattered during the brief panic when Russell didn’t sign immediately on Early Signing Day, amid rumors of a Michigan flip. “I was just giving myself some reassurance,” he said. “Just taking the extra day to think about it. Talk to my mom, talk to my dad.” Now that he’s here on campus, Syracuse fans are about to see it up close. And Russell isn’t the only player Syracuse is betting on over potential.

Syracuse’s transfer portal haul is a gamble

The Syracuse football staff is once again hunting the transfer portal like a sharp Moneyball front office, betting more on talent and room to develop. Under Fran Brown, the Orange are targeting players with something to prove, including FCS standouts and depth pieces who might flourish in a new role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider QB Amari Odom, whose arrival exudes proven talent, highlighted by eight wins, 24 “big-time throws,” and a knack for elevating an entire program. Edge rusher Keyshawn Johnson, whose 13.5 sacks at the FCS level jump off the page. The same idea is reflected in almost every portal addition. Michael Smith is a former top-150 recruit struggling with injury and limited snaps at USC, Ahmad Miller’s 1,000-yard rushing season against his lack of passing-game usage, and Ju’Juan Johnson, a former QB suffering from shaky pass protection.

Tunmise Adeleye arrives as a proven Mountain West pass rusher who still has to limit penalties. Add in WRs including Matt Outten, Elijah Moore, and Cole Weaver. All of them bring size and potential, while defenders like Chris D’Appolonia, Dillan Fontus, and Jartavius Flounoy offer experience and run-stopping ability with room for development.

Every player brings at least one stat that makes you lean forward. Fran Brown and his staff are clearly prioritizing athletic toughness and trusting development to close the gap.