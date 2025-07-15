Fran Brown Losing Grip On 4-Star Syracuse Commit Considering Flip To Big 10

Last season, as Kyle McCord became more and more disgruntled with the prospect of not becoming QB1 at Ohio State. A newly arrived head coach, Fran Brown, concocted a foolproof plan to make New York the new home of McCord. “What Coach Fran has been able to do in the last few weeks since becoming head coach speaks volumes,” said McCord about joining Syracuse in an unexpected move. The result? It was a boatload of wins (10 to be precise) in just Fran Brown’s first season, and McCord breaking All-ACC records. The same momentum had led them to a 4-star, highly talented commit, after whom is a B1G school now, and it isn’t terribly pleasant.

On March 30th, 2025, Fran Brown finally landed himself a highly talented edge rusher from Miami, Florida. Standing at 6’5″ and 210 lbs, the DL was poised to don that hallowed orange and walk down the JMA Wireless Dome in 2026, and everything was looking great. But now, the guy is being pursued by none other than Matt Rhule, who hasn’t landed a DL yet in his 2026 class. And as for the DL, he isn’t ignoring that interest.

Yes, we are talking about Kamron Wilson, who is now trending towards flipping either towards Florida State or Nebraska. FSU, though, might make sense due to the proximity to his home. But Matt Rhule, despite the 1,397 miles distance between Kamron’s home and Nebraska, isn’t playing hollow ball.

Kamron Wilson made an appearance at the recent Crib Classic Seven-on-Seven Tournament to support his teammates and discussed his interest in programs as well. And amongst all the programs interested in him, including UCF, Mississippi State, and FSU, Nebraska stood out to him. “Especially Nebraska, with head coach Matt Rhule. They love the crib, so they reach out to me a lot. They’re trying to do everything in their power to pull me off to Nebraska,” said Kamron Wilson to On3. He’s right, though, the interest is serious than you can imagine.

So far, Wilson has made two visits to Nebraska, including an official visit last month. Although he also made an official visit to Syracuse last month, the persistence of Nebraska was evident. Wilson’s admiration of Nebraska’s DL coach Terrence Knighton was visible. Moreover, the guy also canceled his FSU visit, too, signaling undercurrents brewing in the background. Although, for now, Wilson echoes that he is “100 percent committed to Syracuse,” the major probability rankings say otherwise.

Is Syracuse under Fran Brown becoming the ACC leader?

Currently, Syracuse, under Fran Brown, is basking in its newly found recruiting momentum and has already landed 28 commits for its 2026 class. The names of the class include 5-star wide receiver Calvin Russell and highly talented edge rusher Jarius Rodgers, among others. Compared to Syracuse’s past woes, its recruiting rankings in 2023 (ranked 75th) and 2022 (ranked 65th) have made remarkable progress, with the team now ranked 25th nationally. And the exploits are not limited to recruiting.

Jack Knight of OrangeFizz highlighted how Syracuse is excelling in every aspect, not just recruiting. “Per The NIL Store (@nil_store), Syracuse was the third highest selling store in the country. Star freshman Kiyan Anthony and transfer quarterback Steve Angeli made the top 10 selling players for the month of June. #OrangeNation has responded extremely well to the winning moves from SU football and basketball.”

Syracuse is making all of their NIL money and is also committed to using the whole $20.5 million authorized by the House v NCAA settlement, as highlighted by their AD, John Wildhack. The message seems to be simple: Syracuse has found its incredible head coach in Fran Brown, and it is giving him everything to make Syracuse a dominant force in the football world.