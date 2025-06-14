Fran Brown Pressured to Poach 5-Star WR After Unexpected Syracuse Setback

Fran Brown is determined to put Syracuse back on the map. With his first season heroics, the gears are set for the Orange to get back to winning ways this season in the future. On the recruiting front, Syracuse is bolstering its squad. But an attention-grabbing name is yet to join the roster. Brown is part of some close fights for some prospects, especially for some talented blue-chippers. But, the HC unfortunately is no longer in contention for a major 4-star WR. Brown, however, still has the sun shining on him because he still has his eyes on a 5-star prospect to make up for the blow.

Syracuse will be losing 4-star WR Messiah Hampton to Dan Lanning’s extremely loaded WR room at Eugene. He took his last official visit to Oregon and announced his commitment soon after that. Brown’s WR room was set on the right track until Trebor Pena transferred out. The receiver room now has depth, but lacks reliability. Hampton, a three-level playmaker, produced 1900 all-purpose yards in his junior year. Now that he will make his collegiate debut at Eugene, Brown has to pick up the pace for the campaign for an extremely elite recruit.

Syracuse is keen to bring on 5-star WR Calvin Russell after the Messiah Hampton setback. Brown has a way in for this prospect because Russell also plays basketball and already has an offer from Syracuse basketball. In a June 13 episode of Locked on Syracuse, Jackson Holzer said, “If I’m Syracuse, I think whatever you are willing to give Messiah Hampton, you got to turn around and now give it to Calvin Russell.” He called Russell an “athletic freak,” who stands at 6’5.5”, and is the No. 4 WR on the board in the 2026 class. Hampton ranks No. 14, which means scoring on Russell would be a huge win for Fran Brown.

But Holzer also remarked that it’s high time Brown begins a bigger campaign to target elites in the pool. “Since Fran Brown has taken over, he has elevated Syracuse recruiting from really the basement across all the major programs in college football. I mean, when you go through the power four or back then the power five, Syracuse was among the worst recruiting teams in the power four and the power five. And he has elevated them to a more respectable level… So that’s great, but it’s also the third year. It’s time [to] go get five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell,” he said.

Russell, however, is no under-the-radar prospect. He is among the top 5 WRs in the class. So, Fran Brown will have to fight off some major players. In the race to land him are 7 more programs. But Syracuse’s biggest competitors will be Miami and, once again, Oregon.

Fran Brown is in for a tough recruiting fight for Calvin Russell

After stealing Hampton, Dan Lanning and Co. are on a recruiting roll at the moment. Now that they have that win in the bag, they’re going to use that momentum to also target Russell. Fran Brown has reason to worry because Russell has already been to Eugene for an official visit earlier in the month. He has yet to plan a trip to Syracuse. Another problem will be Mario Cristobal at Miami, who is currently a big favorite for the WR. If Brown does manage to flip Russell from these two programs, this might be the HC’s most important recruiting win of the 2026 class.

“It ain’t going to be easy. So it’s got to be all hands on deck to try to land this kid. And here’s the other deal, folks, this is not some consolation prize with Calvin Russell… If you land Calvin Russell, then I guess all is forgiven with Messiah Hampton, all of it. I mean, you land a star wide receiver out of Miami, Florida, you snatch them from the Miami Hurricanes or whoever’s going after him. I mean, we might throw a parade here, right?” Holzer joked.

Miami has an edge in Russell’s recruiting because his mother, Chanivia Broussard, was a star basketballer for the program. She played from 2000 to 2004 and was even named an ACC basketball legend in 2011. Also, she is a Hurricane Hall of Fame inductee. Cristobal could very well be in contention to land the son of a school icon. Coral Gables will also be the local program for Russell, but he also has FSU in consideration. For now, Brown’s biggest threat will be Mario Cristobal. And, Russell is due to announce his commitment on July 5th. Fran Brown has no time to waste if he wants this star WR!

It’s going to be a steep trek for Fran Brown as he gears up to flip Calvin Russell from these big-name players. Prospects are going to pay Syracuse a second thought if the HC manages to pull off this back-breaking task.