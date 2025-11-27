Fran Brown Puts College Football on Alert with Big Quarterback Warning

Essentials Inside The Story Fran Brown details quarterback struggles which brought Syracuse Orange down

Dissecting the quarterback struggles of the Orange

Brown motivated to change the script in 2026

Despite a seven-game slide, head coach Fran Brown remains locked in on Syracuse’s future. It appears that he recognizes recruiting is the key to turning things around. The Orange HC has delivered a major recruiting update on this season’s most-struggling position, quarterback, and it’s one that puts other teams on alert.

“I’m gonna get two more guys out the portal, and we got a really good high school kid coming in,” said Brown on Wednesday’s appearance on Cuse Sports Talk, referring to his offseason plan for the QB position.

“When it comes to the quarterback stuff, we’ve gotta get some guys that are ready to come in and play right away.”

Although the 2025 QB room struggled after starting QB Steve Angeli went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4, the 2026 group looks stacked. The Orange is set to roll with the redshirt junior with two transfer QBs and rising freshman Zaid Lott from Providence Day. With those new additions and Angeli returning next season, brighter days are definitely ahead.

That path seems clear with Angeli’s limited numbers in his brief showing.

Before injury during the Clemson game, the Notre Dame transfer had already recorded 1,317 passing yards and 10 TDs. Although the team lost in five games, Rickie Collins, an LSU transfer, managed 943 yards in five games. It’s still not enough for the benchmark standards.

After that, Brown turned to freshmen Joseph Filardi and Luke Carney in various games, but their lack of experience held back the offense.

With that, the Orange lost back-to-back games and now sit at a 3-8 overall record following a historic 70-7 loss to Notre Dame. In the game against ND, Brown’s squad committed three turnovers, putting them in an immediate 21-0 hole. More importantly, they managed only 2.6 yards per play, which brought the team down.

While that shoddy performance prompted the Orange HC to issue an apology, he remained determined to build a better team in the aftermath of the loss.

“I feel like my young offensive line is the same size as their (Notre Dame) offensive line and probably a little bigger. We probably got size,” said Brown.

But considering the struggle, “That’s how I’m recruiting guys to look that same way and to be able to compete that way.”

Inconsistent play, poor decision-making, and a lack of confidence in the position led to multiple quarterbacks starting the game. With 36 sacks endured this season, the offensive line could be put to blame as well.

But with the promise Brown delivered and a recruiting plan, recently flipping FSU safety Tedarius Hughes, Brown’s future with the Orange looks a bit more secure. The HC has already started building as soon as possible.

Fran Brown’s take on SU football’s future

After a 3-1 start, Syracuse’s season went sideways, but Fran Brown isn’t dwelling on the past. The Orange HC is laser-focused on the future. However, adjustments during games were a weakness this season.

“Being able to adapt. I didn’t think we did the best job of that and that’s kind of on myself, but I’ll be ready for that 100%, locked into having a system that fits no matter who’s there to play,” he admitted.

Still, there’s a silver lining: playing young players through tough moments this season means they’ll be battle-tested for 2026.

“Next year they won’t be nervous. They’ve already been in the spotlight. Those guys will be ready to play real quick,” stated Syracuse HC.

More importantly, recruiting is next on Brown’s radar. Especially at the quarterback position behind Angeli, transfers and freshmen who can contribute immediately will bolster the roster.

“Steve’s a competitor, so he wants us to bring guys in that can compete to be able to play right away,” according to Brown.

While Syracuse will close out the season at home against Boston College, Brown’s focus is firmly on building a foundation for the future. It could cost him a season, but the foundations are in place.