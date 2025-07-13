Fran Brown’s Syracuse Receive Giants QB’s In-State Backing After Top Recruit Turns Heads

There’s a new vibe in Syracuse, and you sense it the moment you set foot on campus. Head coach Fran Brown is the person behind this reset of culture. At a charity golf event in Baldwinsville, New York, where erstwhile Syracuse legends such as Robert Drummond and Riley Dixon gathered. The day began with casual swings and chuckles but quickly evolved into something deeper. Drummond, a force from the late ’80s, can’t help but smile when discussing Brown.

He noted how Brown’s been seen cleaning up trash after games. And not for cameras, not for attention, but because that’s who he is. A leader by example. Riley Dixon, now punting for the Denver Broncos, states, “It feels like we’re part of the program again.” Brown’s not just inviting alumni to practices and events for optics. But he genuinely wants them there. Now, imagine the scene as another beloved alum, Tommy DeVito, current New York Giants quarterback, returns to campus. But for something just as meaningful.

The quarterback of the New York Giants, affectionately known to fans around the world as “Tommy Cutlets,” returned to the city. This is where he started his college life. He came back to participate in the Syracuse Pizza and Pasta Festival, an Italian food and local flavor celebration of community spirit. DeVito hadn’t been back in Syracuse in years, and it was not just nostalgia that was calling him back. “First time in a while being back,” said DeVito during the interview. “It’s been a couple of years now, but it’s been great. It’s really hot out; hopefully, everyone stays hydrated, but there’s a ton of great vendors out here. Shoutout to Limp Lizard for getting me out here.” When the talk eventually turned to Syracuse football, DeVito’s eyes lit up.

“Seeing it last year was awesome,” he says. “Kyle McCord, me and him worked out together when we were ‘this’ big. So, to see him flourish and to see the program come together, everything has really come to fruition. It’s been building up for years and years, so it’s finally starting to see some of the fruits of that labor. Still more to do.” He’s been observing from a distance, and he’s truly impressed with the program’s redirection under head coach Fran Brown. He remembers playing with the Eagles QB, McCord, when they were young.

For DeVito, it isn’t all about the victories; it’s about the atmosphere around the program. He hasn’t made it to the new state-of-the-art football building yet, but he has heard the rumblings. DeVito understands about struggling through the lean years, and he’s not slow to say the recent success is a payoff for years of hard work. The excitement isn’t limited to football. Brown’s D.A.R.T. values, Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, Tough, are more than mere slogans on a wall. They work out every day, from volunteer service to NIL educational sessions with players.

Fran Brown’s recruiting blueprint

Fran Brown is turning the script around on recruiting for Syracuse football. Talk to any of his new commits, and you’ll hear the same tone. Just ask Jimmy Gregg, the nation’s top punter in the 2026 class and Brown’s biggest recruit to date. Brown’s style is highly personal and aggressive. When Gregg received his scholarship offer, Brown didn’t pull punches. “Do you want to play on Sundays?” And Gregg, with enthusiasm, agreed. Brown’s next words, “Good. ‘Cause I don’t want anybody who doesn’t want to play on Sundays on my team.”

This was Morse code for, ‘Do you want to be in the NFL?’ He wants only guys with big dreams, and he’s hiring a staff all about working with talent for the next level. Gregg was attracted to the staff. And particularly with the addition of special teams expert Ricky Brumfield. Gregg is not afraid to express his confidence in what Brown is doing. “We have a different drive in us. Coach Fran is going to push us to be the best in the country,” Gregg said.

Since Brown became the head coach, Syracuse’s recruiting class rankings have gone through the roof. More than 20 spots rising from 2025 to 2026. The Orange are now in the running for Blue-Chip prospects, not only in the Northeast region but down in hotbeds such as Florida. Brown’s message is proving to be contagious: trust the process, trust the staff, and Syracuse will take you where you need to go. Despite having just 46% of the roster from last year and some of the stars transferring to the NFL or leaving, Brown’s recruiting steam hasn’t lost any speed.