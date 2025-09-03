Fran Brown’s $4M Future Prospects Changing Colors as Syracuse AD Softens Preseason Stance

Syracuse opened its 2025 season with a harsh reality check against Tennessee. In the first quarter itself, Steve Angeli, Syracuse’s new QB, Steve Angeli, was sacked two times. The struggles on the O-line were starkly visible, and the defense didn’t do much to signal improvement from the last season, when Syracuse was ranked 76th in total defense, conceding 391.5 yards per game. However, despite that 26-45 loss against Tennessee in Week 1, Fran Brown has now got optimistic news from his AD.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s unfair to pass judgment on Syracuse being “regressed” from its 2024 season and Fran Brown’s 2024 season being a “fluke.” It was a tough game by all means, and Tennessee’s run game was lethal as Syracuse’s D line gave enough time for Aguilar to do his job. Of course, improvements should be in order. But given what Fran Brown has done till now for the program, Syracuse’s athletic director John Wildhack didn’t hesitate to signal the possibility of a contract extension for Brown.

“I don’t get into one loss, X wins equals this. It’s continued progression and improvement in all phases of the program. What Fran has done here in 21 months, I think is remarkable. He’s transformed this program from top to bottom. And you know, I’m optimistic about what lies ahead not only for 2025, but well beyond 2025,” declared Wildhack. And of course, the impact of Fran Brown has been unprecedented!!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On field performances and the 10-win result aside, the head coach has brought a holistic approach to the program. For instance, no one could have thought Brown would manage to bring in ace OSU QB, Kyle McCord, who ultimately went on to shatter the ACC passing yards record. Then there is the resurgence in recruiting, taking the class to 37th nationally (2024 cycle) and bringing in commits like Emanuel Ross and Jamie Tremble. The progress then surely merits an extension.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even before the 2024 season, Brown’s directive for his players to live in the dorm rooms was part of the D.A.R.T. (Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, and Tough) philosophy championed by him. “They would all be living in one dorm, not as just a team, but as a family,” said Brown last year. All of this combined has led Syracuse to unprecedented success that will again hopefully show in the 2025 season. And that could potentially be a catalyst for his reportedly $4 million per year salary upgrade. But it seems Syracuse’s AD wasn’t always sold on Fran Brown, even two months back.

AD

Syracuse AD backtracks on his earlier statement after positive signs against Tennessee

Despite Syracuse’s loss against Tennessee, Steve Angeli completed 23 of the 40 passes for 247 yards, and if not for a weak O-line performance, the QB surely would have much better game. Apart from that, Yasin Willis garnered high praise for his game as he rushed for 91 yards and scored three touchdowns. All of these points point to better things to come for Syracuse, if the team can make some defensive and O-line improvements. And yet, the AD treaded cautiously regarding extending Brown’s contract two months back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We continue to strategically invest in the program and the off-season,” he replied. “And we did that, you know, in this off-season. You what? What we need is we need our fans to pack the Dome. We need to win a whole bunch of games. Then we’ll be really good position,” said John Wildhack when asked about Brown’s contract extension. It might have been due to uncertainty about Brown’s 2025 approach. But with a change of stance, it seems Wildhack has seen more positives in the Tennessee loss than negatives.

The receiving corps that was a strength for Syracuse in 2024, led by players like Trebor Pena, regressed slightly in the game, with just Johntay Cook scoring a touchdown. So, the receiving unit must step up, and the defensive line should show more dominance to deny room for other QBs. These improvements together would surely take Syracuse to new heights. The next challenge for the Orange is UConn and Colgate, which would be easier to cope with. However, Clemson on the road in Week 4 is the real test that awaits the team.