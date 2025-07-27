Fran Brown’s QB Dilemma Makes Syracuse’s Own Deliver Decisive Verdict for Tennessee Opener

Every college football program hits that moment where the hype starts catching up to the reality. For Syracuse, that moment might be right now. Fran Brown has injected serious energy into the program, bringing in top-tier assistants and setting a different tone altogether. Expectations? They’re no longer just about bowl eligibility. People are starting to look at the Orange and wonder if something bigger is coming. But as with any rebuild, it all comes back to one spot: quarterback.

Brown knew that when he named Rickie Collins the starter back in the spring. The LSU transfer was steady, dependable, and looked like a safe pair of hands to run the offense. He even represented Syracuse at ACC Media Days, standing alongside Brown as the presumed face of the team heading into fall. Everything about it said QB1. But in true college football fashion, nothing stays settled for long. Because while Collins was on stage, another name was quietly gaining ground—one that fans just made impossible to ignore.

Steve Angeli, who showed up later, unannounced at first, but quickly became impossible to ignore. A Notre Dame transfer with more college reps under his belt, Angeli brings some postseason experience and a reputation among ACC insiders. And recently, a fan‑driven poll, which Syracuse media outlets dubbed “the nation’s verdict,” gave him overwhelming support from fans, despite not even being present at media day. The poll by a Syracuse site asks fans to choose between the two QBs. Angeli currently has the support of 62% of the fans.

If we take a look at the numbers, Collins is essentially untested in college games. He completed all seven of his throws for 38 yards and ran for another 37 yards during limited action at LSU, then transferred to Syracuse as a redshirt sophomore and immediately earned the starting nod in spring.

On the other hand, Angeli brings real experience with Notre Dame. Playing a total of 21 games, he completed 58 of 80 passes (72.5%) for 772 yards, tossed ten touchdowns, and didn’t throw a single interception. He also famously led the Irish to a 40-8 Sun Bowl win over Oregon State in 2023, throwing for 232 yards and three touchdowns in that start. So if you’re looking at upside and polish, Angeli has demonstrated it.

Right now, no one knows who will walk into the season opener against Tennessee in August with the starting wristband. Rickie’s steady, knows the offense, keeps everyone calm, and has the trust of a coach who prizes leadership. However, Angeli is the fans’ favorite, and Brown hadn’t brought the star QB just to warm the benches.

Fran Brown was desperate to bring Angeli into the squad

Fran Brown didn’t just stumble into Steve Angeli. He’d been watching him for a while, even before Syracuse was in the picture. It was during Angeli’s breakout Sun Bowl performance with Notre Dame that Brown took notice. “My mind was like, ‘If he ever hits the portal, I’m on him,’” Brown admitted at ACC Media Days. “I was watching him every day. It happened that Rickie [Collins Jr.] got hurt … everything just fell together.” Once the portal opened, Brown wasted no time.

That move, though, has put the spotlight right back on the QB room. Collins, who was named the starter in spring and took every first-team rep, now finds himself in a very real battle. But he’s not flinching. “There’s no reason for me to leave,” he told Syracuse.com. “Just stay with the team and trust Coach Brown and trust that he trusts me, and keep working.” That kind of response says a lot, not just about Collins, but about the culture Brown is trying to build in Syracuse.

So now, with the Tennessee opener looming, the issue isn’t just a depth chart discussion anymore; it’s the storyline to watch. The fanbase has spoken, the coach has options, and both quarterbacks are handling it with maturity. Whether it’s the steady hand of Collins or the proven poise of Angeli, Brown’s decision will set the tone for the season. And either way, Orange fans are in for one of the most intriguing QB reveals in years.