Fran Brown’s Syracuse Announces Two Major Coaching Changes on Friday

After a rough 2025 season, Fran Brown’s Syracuse is making big-time changes to its coaching staff. Reports now reveal two key changes are already locked in on both the offensive and defensive staff.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Syracuse is expected to hire Toledo’s CB coach Perry Eliano as the school’s new defensive backs coach. He will be replacing Joe Schaefer, who was fired after the regular season. Eliano brings in 25 years of experience to the program, who attained success at Toledo, Ohio State, New Mexico, and Bowling Green as CB coach, Safety coach, and as defensive coordinator.

On the other hand, Syracuse’s Nunzio Campanile, who was moved from QB coach to TE coach in early November, is expected to leave the program for UConn. Nunzio Campanile is expected to be the Huskies’ new offensive coordinator. He played a key role in developing Kyle McCord and Steve Angeli at Syracuse as quarterback coach.

(This is a developing story…)