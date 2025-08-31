Frank Beamer Reveals Shane Beamer’s Childhood Secret on Air as Hokies Legend Honored Before Son’s Game

Shane Beamer is gearing up for a defining opener against Virginia Tech, and it’s going to be a special one for the HC. He is facing his alma mater, which was coached by the legendary Frank Beamer. The veteran had crowds cheering at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is proudly supporting his son. Before the game, Frank shared a heartwarming memory about his son as the latter gears up for a good season.

Virginia Tech’s best days came with Frank Beamer, who brought the Hokies 7 conference titles during his 28-year-long stint with the Hokies. He’s now bid a tiered career goodbye, because son Shane Beamer is carrying his legacy, as HC of the Gamecocks. The August 31 opener against the Hokies is an interesting game for the family. Shane Beamer is facing off against his former program, but it’s also a family affair. Dad Frank Beamer, one of the winningest coaches of Virginia Tech football, graced the stadium with his presence.

Beamer donned a Gamecocks jacket, showing his support for his son as he kicks off the 2025 season. He said in an appearance on the SEC Network, “I’m very proud.” He also recalled a fun memory from Shane Beamer’s childhood. “[In] our first house in Blacksburg. There’s a little play field behind us. And he’d get up on the balcony there and have his walkie-talkie and having Casey, his sister, and their friends playing. And he’s telling them to play. I said, ‘You know, this guy might be a coach [one] day.” Today, Shane is marking his 5th season as the Gamecocks HC, amidst the backdrop of the legacy his father has created.

The veteran Beamer’s presence made this game a little more special, and fans had to recognize his wonderful tenure as Virginia Tech’s HC. Ahead of the game, fans stood up to cheer for their coach as a mark of respect. He also read a pregame prayer ahead of the matchup, and hopes that his son makes him proud. Frank included the unique status of the game in it as well. He asked for a watch over the two groups of fans, calling them the “best fanbases of the country.”

Family ties were always going to win over for Frank Beamer, who is here as a Gamecocks supporter instead of backing the team that he is synonymous with. Hokies HC Brent Pry had no doubt that the father-son duo would stand united in this game.

Brent Pry knew Frank Beamer would be backing Shane and South Carolina

Just 4 years into his career, Shane Beamer was close to following in his father’s career arc, nearly making the playoffs. Registering his highest win total as an HC, the momentum is set for the Gamecocks to go the extra mile. Frank Beamer, naturally, wanted to be by his son’s side as he made that leap. Pry already knew where the veteran coach’s loyalty lay. He said at the ACC Kickoff about this interesting turn of events, “He loves Virginia Tech an awful lot, but he loves his son first.”

“It’s pretty awesome for him and his family, I think, to have this game. It’s a great setup, appreciate the folks that planned it,” Pry said. “It’s an awesome opportunity for our team,” he added further. Frank Beamer’s decades-long career defined Virginia Tech football until his very last season in 2015. But the Beamer legacy is still alive, as Shane establishes himself as the head coach of South Carolina football.

South Carolina entered the season ranked No. 13, which means this is a squad that’s prepared for some good things. Shane Beamer hopes to re-establish his streak of winning his opening games. He’ll have to do that by defeating his former program in front of the man who helped shape it. Frank Beamer will also be looking on as a proud father, getting to see Shane do what he does best.