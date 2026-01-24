Lane Kiffin Hires Ex-Ole Miss RB in New Role at LSU – Report

A new rivalry is brewing in the world of college football: Ole Miss versus its former head coach, Lane Kiffin. Kiffin has repeatedly taken shots at his old program, luring in former Ole Miss players to Baton Rouge. After dealing multiple blows to the Rebels and claiming the battle was over on X, Kiffin has now struck again by bringing in a former Ole Miss running back, this time onto his coaching staff.

Lane Kiffin is doing his usual Lane Kiffin things, using his recruiting influence to turn LSU into a powerhouse. The latest blow to the Rebels comes with the hiring of former Ole Miss running back Fred McAfee as an assistant running backs coach under Kevin Smith. Smith is also a new addition to the Tigers, having previously served as Ole Miss’ running backs coach, and McAfee’s arrival is expected to support him during the 2026 season.

McAfee, the son of former New Orleans Saints running back Fred McAfee, was previously a walk-on running back at Ole Miss. He played three seasons with the Rebels from 2021 to 2023, then entered the transfer portal in 2024.

