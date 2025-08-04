Bill Belichick’s Dual Powermove Issues Major Warning To $1.15M UNC Hire He Made

He’s 73. He’s got eight Super Bowl rings. And now he’s got a whistle hanging around his neck at a college football practice in Chapel Hill. Bill Belichick isn’t here for a retirement tour. He’s here to rebuild the Tar Heels. “A full-circle moment.” That’s how he described his journey as he filled the shoes of the head coach at UNC. And the buzz is already here.

After Mack Brown’s departure and the Belichick takeover, he rebuilt the coaching roster. Chapel Hill welcomed new faces, GM Michael Lombardi, Steve Belichick, and Moses Cabrera, to name a few. Meanwhile, Freddie Kitchens stayed put, hired as an offensive coordinator, earning $1.15 million—his familiarity with the roster and program an asset amidst the introduction of new faces. But if anyone thought this version of Belichick would be more hands-off, they haven’t been paying attention.

As fall camp kicked off over the weekend, there was one moment on Saturday morning when Belichick subtly pushed back when asked about Kitchens running North Carolina’s offense. One media person asked him (per the Tar Heel Tribune). “Just wanted to ask you about Freddie Kitchens; him running the offense and stalling the offense. You’re known as a guy more for, like, the defensive side of all things in your career, so just what does that look like with him, putting together his offense?”

Bill Belichick offered a gentle reminder that this is going to be his show. His NFL experience leans more towards rebuilding and reshaping the defense. “As a head coach, I’ve always tried to be involved in every aspect of the game,” Belichick said. “Whether that’s offense, defense, special teams, our strength program, our conditioning program, our off-the-field education of the players, and so forth. I think it’s important for me to be a part of all the things that we do and to add emphasis to the players and the coaches.”

Freddie Kitchens boasts pro league experience. A 14-year-long run in the NFL, including a stint as the Cleveland Browns head coach and a Super Bowl appearance with the Arizona Cardinals. He then transitioned to CFB and landed at South Carolina as a senior football analyst, then to the Tar Heels a year later. He took the run game coordinator and tight ends coach role under former HC Mack Brown. Did his playbook succeed? Yes, in 2023, UNC’s TE room had one of the most productive seasons, racking up 71 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.

“Freddie’s an aggressive coach who wants to have a physical team, physical running game [and] physical presence on offense,” Belichick said on Kitchens’ offensive playbook. “We just don’t want to run backward on every play. We want to be aggressive, and we think we have the players to run that type of offense.”

So, what’s next? Fall camp has begun. The Tar Heels have welcomed 70 new players. With barely a month left to season kickoff, the QB1 spot is yet to be decided. What’s brewing next at Chapel Hills?

Bill Belichick begins fall camp, QB1 spot still under wraps

“Your presence has brought a lot of attention to this program,” one media person asked the former Patriots HC as the Fall camp kicked off on Saturday. Yes, the Belichick Takeover was a hot topic during the ACC Media Days. To which, the HC jokingly replied, “Really?” earning chuckles from the reporters.

“We’ll give everybody an opportunity to compete. Through the course of my career, we’ve had many, many free agents, low-round draft choices who not only competed and earned playing time, but some became some of our best players.” Belichick, who is known for his “my-way-or-the-highway” approach, is rooted in his decisiveness concerning every minute decision for the betterment of the roster. Max Johnson and South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez appear to be the top contenders.

Although Bill Belichick didn’t reveal a particular date for his QB announcement. “I think the time will be when we’re sure; If it’s clear-cut, then that player will be that player. If it’s not clear-cut, maybe the competition will continue into the early part of the season. … Again, whoever earns it is going to be who gets it. That’s the bottom line.” Well, just for more context, UNC added over 40 new players during the spring window.

The message was clear. “Nobody’s entitled to it; nobody’s been given anything,” he further added. But besides naming the QB, other key factors also need to be taken into account. Such as team chemistry, communication, and adjustments. But for now, Bill Belichick’s QB1 is still under wraps.