Coach Fired by Bill Belichick Takes Up Unpaid Role at UNC’s Conference Rival

After a disappointing 2025 season, Bill Belichick realized that major changes within the program were due. That led to the dismissal of both the offensive coordinator and the special teams coordinator, along with a significant roster overhaul that included 17 new additions through the transfer portal. However, the dismissed offensive coordinator did not remain unemployed for long and now has joined a rival program.

With former UNC offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens updating his X profile to reflect his new role at Clemson, the move could potentially come back to haunt Bill Belichick. Kitchens and Belichick worked closely during the season, giving Kitchens inside familiarity with North Carolina’s offensive structure and ideas. For Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney, the hire represents a win-win situation.

Firstly, Kitchens is expected to play a valuable role when the Tigers face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the upcoming season, using his recent experience against his former program. Secondly, he has joined Clemson as a volunteer offensive analyst. This means the role is unpaid, but he will continue to receive buyout compensation from his UNC offensive coordinator contract.

Freddie Kitchens had a difficult stint with the North Carolina Tar Heels, ultimately being dismissed from his role as offensive coordinator after the program finished the season 13th in the conference with a 4-8 overall record. North Carolina’s offense struggled throughout 2025 and ranked among the worst in the FBS, placing 111th in passing yards (183.5 per game), 122nd in rushing yards (105.3), and 121st in points scored (19.3).

Given that, a coaching change on offense felt inevitable. Kitchens was then replaced by former Arkansas offensive coordinator and interim head coach Bobby Petrino, who brings a proven resume and a 137-78 career head coaching record. With that chapter behind him, Kitchens now gets a fresh start at Clemson, joining Dabo Swinney’s side, someone with whom he already has a connection.

The Swinney-Kitchens connection could work for Clemson next year

The 2025 season proved especially disappointing for the Clemson Tigers, as they failed to build on the momentum of a 10-4 finish in 2024. Ending the year in eighth place raised questions about whether Clemson had lost its edge. Dabo Swinney, however, is clearly intent on silencing that narrative.

Swinney has been aggressive in the January transfer portal, most recently adding defensive tackle Andy Burburija from Iowa Western Community College. Burburija became the 10th defensive player Clemson has brought in through the portal this cycle. The reshaping of the program has not been limited to roster additions, as evidenced by the addition of Freddie Kitchens, a coach with 15 years of NFL experience and seven years at the college level, which shows that Swinney is serious about making a comeback.

Swinney and Kitchens share a long-standing relationship that dates back to their time at Alabama in the 1990s. During that period, Swinney was the team’s starting quarterback, while Kitchens served as a graduate assistant. The two have remained close ever since. Although Kitchens’ role is unpaid, his experience is expected to be a valuable asset for the program as it seeks to reestablish itself among the conference’s elite.

In the meantime, Kitchens will continue to receive his buyout compensation from North Carolina, earning a reported $1.2 million in base salary paid in installments through January 2027.