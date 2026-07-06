French Soccer Player Turned 5-Star OT, Adopted By American Family, Commits to SEC Powerhouse

Some players catch the eye with their skill and abilities, while others stand out due to their physique. Despite only playing varsity football for the first time in his life in 2025 and moving to America in 2024, offensive lineman Ismael Camara was ranked a five-star talent due to his unique combination of athleticism and a mind-blowing physique. Now, the highly coveted prospect has made his commitment to an SEC powerhouse.

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Five-star talented interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara committed to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The program offered him a scholarship on June 2, 2025, and he has made several visits to Austin. The Longhorns won the battle against Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU Tigers, and the other programs he picked as his top 10.

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“The pride and winning tradition of The University of Texas will not be entrusted to the weak or the timid,” said Camara after his July 4th commitment, through his father, according to On3.

Camara played soccer for six years in France before moving to Gilmer, Texas, the home of his adopted family, in 2024. Joining Gilmer High School’s football team in 2024, Camara encountered the sport for the first time and quickly made it his own.

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Luckily, his physique has worked in his favor, allowing him to play in multiple units: left tackle, multiple defensive line roles, and on special teams. And watching him for one season was enough for Rivals to give him a blue-chip rank: No. 29 overall prospect, No. 4 interior offensive lineman, and No. 4 player from the state of Texas.

Texas’s offensive line coach Kyle Flood spotted the 6-foot-6, 345-pounder during a recruiting visit to East Texas and decided to bring him to Austin. Over the past year, Camara has visited the campus several times and has had positive words to say about the program.

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For one who has had to navigate the uncertainties of relocation and the ups and downs of getting into a new sport, Camara offers more than just his physical qualities to the Longhorns. His mentality is elite, and he has proven it with the Gilmer football team. After a visit, he referenced Gilmer alumnus Curtis Brown, who went on to play for the Longhorns before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He refers to his teammates as brothers and has set ambitious goals for the Gilmer football team as its captain in 2026.

Camara canceled his visits to other programs because he set a goal to finish high school in 2.5 years and make it in time for the 2027 class.

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Kyle Flood on Ismael Camara

Camara is the fifth offensive lineman in the 2027 class for the Longhorns. But he seems to be the most thrilling for position coach Kyle Flood. The coach found his traits unrealistic, as his lack of football experience poses no threat to what he can bring to the Longhorns on the field when he joins the team.

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“His athleticism is off the charts. He played soccer for six years and has the feet of a jungle cat. He participated in judo, so he has the hands to handle folks. He worked on gymnastics, so he’s flexible in a way most offensive linemen only dream about. And it’s all those traits that allow him to transition into football so seamlessly. His first taste of varsity football action is only a month away,” Flood said.

With Camara, the Longhorns have the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation and the No. 2 class in the SEC. He joins Easton Royal and John Meredith as five-star recruits in the class, with 12 other four-star recruits, totaling 15 blue-chip talents, per On3.