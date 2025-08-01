Fresh Details on Eddrick Houston’s Injury After Early Ohio State Camp Exit

The first day of fall camp is supposed to set the tone. But at Woody Hayes Athletic Center, the air turned uneasy as Eddrick Houston limped off with a clear grimace and even clearer concern written across every Buckeye fan’s face. The Ohio State’s sophomore DT didn’t put weight on his right leg, needing help to exit. “I haven’t talked to the trainers. We’ll go from there once we talk to them,” said Ohio head coach Ryan Day. That didn’t calm anyone. Not when the guy was projected to anchor the middle of a D-line. But then came the much-needed update…

What looked like a nightmare start for the Buckeyes might just be a temporary scare. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the early read is that Houston’s injury isn’t serious. “Sources: The lower body injury sustained in practice earlier today by Ohio State projected starting DT Eddrick Houston does not look like a long-term injury,” he wrote on X on Thursday, July 31. “The early results are that it’s not considered serious.” That’s the kind of sigh of relief that echoes through every meeting room inside. But for now, Ohio State’s D-line shuffle begins, and a few guys better be ready to grow up quick.

When Eddrick Houston limped off, redshirt freshman Eric Mensah stepped in. Not exactly a like-for-like swap in terms of experience, but camp is a crucible for moments like these. The Buckeyes had flirted with adding a transfer tackle in the offseason but ultimately rolled the dice on internal depth. Now that the gamble is on display, it’s DLs Tywone Malone Jr., Will Smith Jr., and Jason Moore‘s show, at least until the defensive star returns to full throttle. And here’s why Houston matters a lot.

A former blue-chip recruit out of Buford, Georgia, Eddrick Houston was a war winner on the trail. Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson tried to keep him in the South, but he chose Columbus. As a true freshman, he played in 12 games, including three College Football Playoff matchups. Though the stat sheet shows just seven tackles, he was flashing when it mattered, including two in the national title game against Notre Dame. And this year, both the shoes and stakes are bigger.

Big expectations for Eddrick Houston in 2025

Eddrick Houston, a trendy All-Big Ten candidate and centerpiece of this year’s defense, switched to defensive tackle mid-season last year and saw more reps behind Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton, both now gone to the NFL. That leaves a massive void, and Houston was the top candidate to fill it. He’s now expected to be a force alongside Kayden McDonald. And while it looks like he’s dodged the worst, any time lost in August is a blow when the race for a national title demands perfection.

This isn’t Ohio State’s first injury rodeo, either, if we flash back. Tyleik Williams tore up his knee in last year’s camp but made it back for Week 1. Two offensive linemen went down for the season, and yet the Buckeyes still hoisted the trophy. So yeah, adversity isn’t new in Columbus. Ohio State avoided disaster. Now, the hope is for Eddrick Houston to be back in time for Texas, and until then, lean hard on that battle-tested depth chart.

With Texas storming into The Shoe to open the season, the timeline just got real. On the offense, Ryan Day has made his QB1 decision. On defense, it’s survival mode with fingers crossed for No. 8’s swift return.