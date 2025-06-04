Fresh Intel Confirms 5-Star Lamar Brown’s Frontrunners as Brian Kelly Learns Major ACC Threat

Lamar Brown is making a huge splash in the 2026 recruiting world. He hasn’t even played college football yet, but he’s already getting a lot of attention, with some comparing him to Heisman winner Travis Hunter. It’s no surprise Brian Kelly is doing everything he can to get him. The talented multi-sport athlete from University Lab High said, “LSU, that’s big for me. Hometown, 15 minutes away from where I’m from,” which has created a lot of local excitement. However, this No.1 defensive line prospect isn’t just looking at LSU. A strong push from an ACC school might surprise Kelly.

The 6’4″, 270-pound player from Baton Rouge plays both offense and defense on the line, but he’s now being recruited as a defensive lineman. Four teams are in the running: Miami, Texas A&M, Texas Longhorns, and, of course, LSU. Even with the home-field advantage, Lamar Brown is exploring other options. Why?

He explained, “It’d be hard for me to leave Louisiana. But it may not be the best option for me. That’s why I’m looking at other teams and relationships with other coaches.” This is surprising because LSU has a strong history of sending great defensive linemen to the NFL, like Glenn Jamon Dorsey and Arden Key, who holds the record for sacks in a season.

Despite LSU’s success, Lamar Brown seems to favor the Miami Hurricanes after his recent visit there. Texas A&M is also high on his list. On3’s Steve Wiltfong noted, “Well, he tells me that his recruitment could be Texas, A&M, and Miami duking it out.” But Wiltfong didn’t completely rule out LSU.

“There was a time when Jabari Mack told me Texas was his leader, and he committed to LSU the next week. So I’m certainly not going to discount the Tigers in this one, who are all in on maybe the best defensive line prospect in the country,” he added. Clearly, a player’s hometown can play a big role in their final decision.

Mario Cristobal’s team at Miami rolled out the red carpet for Lamar Brown and his family. Their strong and consistent interest seems to have really impressed him.

Wilfong shared, “He had a great time at Miami with their coaches, players, and other recruits, and he loves the plan that coach Mario Cristobal and the 2nd line coaches have for him. And he likes that coach Cristobal is in the trenches and says that would play a big part in his commitment. So Miami is one of the front runners for Lamar Brown.” This isn’t the news Brian Kelly was hoping for, but he still has a chance to change things during Brown’s official visit to LSU on June 20.

Losing a 5-star prospect like Lamar Brown would be a huge blow. Brown is a rare talent, excelling in both football and track. He’s been a standout on both the offensive and defensive lines since his freshman year, earning three straight MaxPreps All-America honors, moving up to first-team by his junior year. Brown’s strength on the field is matched by his success in shot put; he’s a multiple state champion, with a throw of 56-2.75 in spring 2025.

He isn’t just strong; he’s explosive. His track achievements are just as impressive: three Louisiana 3A shot put titles, a 151-6 discus championship, and consistent top performances since ninth grade. He consistently improved each spring, always finishing in the top three. Whether he’s dominating opponents or throwing the discus, Brown is a force of nature. Finding someone to replace him would be incredibly difficult. So, it will be interesting to see how Brian Kelly handles this, as he’s close to losing another key player.

Brian Kelly’s team might lose another playmaker

It seems Brian Kelly’s hold on the top recruiting class for 2026 is being challenged. The USC Trojans have taken the lead after successfully recruiting five-star tight end Mark Bowman. Adding to the pressure, Auburn is making a strong push for LSU commit Tristen Keys.

Coach Hugh Freeze has planned an official visit for Keys, starting June 10th, as reported by Steve Wiltfong. Even though Keys has committed to LSU, he’s still looking at other options. He recently visited Miami and has upcoming June visits scheduled with Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Freeze hopes Auburn’s clear interest and strong coaching staff will convince Keys to change his mind.

Keys had previously attended Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend in April, where he connected with fellow Mississippian Deuce Knight. Knight’s play was impressive, but so was the overall atmosphere at Auburn. Even after a trip to The Plains in January, Tristen is still very excited about the experience. Keys stated, “The coaches and the environment is great. It gets loud. That is something I would like as a receiver. I enjoy the coaches. Coach Davis and Coach Freeze they’re my guys. They’re very energetic. Coach Freeze is around a bunch of young coaches and the energy it fits me. What they’re doing for Auburn is great.”

Auburn’s strong connections with Keys, especially through receivers coach Marcus Davis, keep them in the running. However, Keys is still committed to LSU, stating that LSU’s consistent success in producing top receivers is a major reason. Even though he says he’s “locked-in” right now, his busy June schedule means he’s still open to other possibilities. Auburn’s staff is hoping to sway him during his official visit.

However, Auburn isn’t the only team trying to get Keys; Ole Miss and Miami are also in the mix, and Keys has already visited Miami. It’s also important to remember that LSU’s 2026 recruiting class doesn’t depend solely on Keys. They also have commitments from top Louisiana receivers Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby. All three recently trained together in Baton Rouge, building team chemistry that could help both the team and future recruiting efforts. But only if Brian Kelly can keep Keys committed to LSU…