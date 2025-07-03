Fresh Intel Confirms Frontrunner for 5-Star OT Immanuel Iheanacho as Decision Nears

The race for five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho has seen more plot twists than Christopher Nolan’s “The Prestige.” At one point, it looked like Maryland had the inside track. Then came the LSU wave. Penn State surged late. But now, as the finish line comes into view, it looks like one program has separated from the pack, and it’s one that’s gotten quite used to winning high-profile battles.

Oregon has quietly and consistently positioned itself at the top of Iheanacho’s recruiting profile on almost all top predicting sites. While other schools have had their moments, the Ducks’ long-term strategy, resources, and pitch appear to have clicked at the right time. With a decision expected soon, momentum has shifted firmly toward Eugene, and recruiting insiders are lining up to call it.

“[Immanuel] flirted with LSU, Penn State, and even had Maryland as his favorite at one point,” said Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “But Oregon has been steadily the frontrunner for some time, and the Ducks should win out.” Chad Simmons echoed the sentiment.

“At different times, at least three or four different schools sat on top of Iheanacho’s list. When it counts the most, Oregon is in that spot. LSU and Penn State pushed, but the Ducks will be tough to beat.” Meanwhile, On3’s Steve Wiltfong added critical context: “Oregon has spent the most time at the top… the way they’ve recruited him and the resources they have for their football players have put the defending Big Ten champs in best position to land Iheanacho’s pledge.”

Iheanacho stands at 6’7 and 340 pounds and is ranked 3rd nationally in the 2026 class. Having already secured the services of 4-star OT Tommy Tofi, the Ducks are looking to have a formidable O-line in the 2026 class.

The Baltimore native chose the Ducks to be his final official visit on June 20. After his visit, Iheanacho sang praises of the head coach, Dan Lanning, and OL coach A’lique Terry. “All those coaches are great guys. I feel like they are great men. I feel like that is very important. I am able to talk to those guys about other things,” he said. He also mentioned how comfortable he feels around Coach Terry.

“I talk to coach Terry about everything… Talk to him about sports, girl problems. The comfortability for me talking to the coach about life things and not feeling judged about it or being comfortable enough to bring it up in the first place, it’s stuff like that.”

While the relationships surely helped the Ducks in being on top of Iheanacho’s list, what also helped is that the program extended an offer to his brother, Michael Iheanacho, a 2028 OL player. July 4th is the date to circle.

If Dan Lanning and his staff do lock in Iheanacho, it would be yet another major win in the trenches for a team that’s already building a fearsome Big Ten identity.

Ducks are building a fortress up front

Oregon’s strategy going into the 2025 season is crystal clear: bolster the trenches, dominate up front, and let the rest fall in line. After a season that saw them bully opponents en route to a Big Ten championship, Dan Lanning is doubling down on physicality. And that’s why Immanuel Iheanacho’s recruitment feels like the next big domino. The Ducks have already landed high-caliber transfers like Isaiah World and Emmanuel Pregnon to shore up the line for 2025, but locking down Iheanacho would future-proof that unit for years.

Adding Iheanacho would make an already elite offensive line room look borderline unfair. At 6’7” and 340 pounds, with movement skills that defy his size, Iheanacho fits right into the Ducks’ brand of controlled chaos. Iheanacho was a MaxPreps Junior All-American and did not allow even a single sack throughout the season for Georgetown Prep.

Richard Johnson of CBS Sports recently pointed out how Oregon’s portal work mirrors what Ohio State did before their national title run, saying, “Oregon goes and gets Isaiah World, who’s an incredible left tackle from Nevada, and Makhi Hughes at running back from Tulane. So, what Oregon has done is say, we got a great team. We’re just going to add great free agent pieces to augment what we have. And so, for me, Oregon comes in as a top-2 program this season as far as national title odds.” Iheanacho isn’t a portal guy, but he’s the kind of foundational recruit who adds even more strength to this brute-force-led rebuild.

If Dan Lanning can close the deal on the Baltimore native, we have no words. Sorry. The offensive line is overpowered. Other teams should appeal to make it fairer for them. With Penn State and LSU still looming as challengers, Oregon has the final shot. If they succeed, it would mark the continuation of Lanning’s dominance and set the stage for a potential repeat in the Big Ten and possibly more.