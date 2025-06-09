Fresh Intel Emerges on Evan Stewart’s Injury Rehab After Oregon WR Breaks His Silence on Initial Diagnosis

Oregon and coach Dan Lanning have put together a pretty solid roster for the 2025 season. Even though they lost Dillon Gabriel to the draft, Lanning brought in some key transfers to fill those gaps. 2024 transfer Dante Moore is ready to take the reins. It’s the returning players that really make this team look strong. In the receiver group, senior Gary Bryant Jr. and junior Justius Lowe are pumped for more playing time and ready to make their mark. And let’s not forget about Evan Stewart—he came to the Eugene camp last year and was expected to shine, but an injury held him back.

Stewart missed the Ducks’ Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State as he was out with a back injury. However, the standout WR decided to make a return to Oregon, heading to the next year. He managed to record 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns this past season, his debut season in Eugene. While he almost laced up his shoes to expand his stat this spring, the past horror resurfaced. He suffered a severe knee injury last week during offseason training. The major concerning factor is that he could miss the majority of the upcoming season for the Ducks.

“I told you off-air the situation with Evan Stewart, the way it was told to me. They were already putting in work and good for them, and I’ll leave it there.” Blake Ruffino shifted his concern from Stewart’s absence to a bigger, sloppy line. “But the bottom line here for me is did you have a struggle in the beginning of it to start off the season a year ago? Is that still going to be a problem for you now”?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stewart was meant to be Dante Moore’s biggest target this season, as Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden are no longer a part of the Ducks’ coveted offense. So his unavailability certainly created a significant void in the roster depth. But there is some room for improvement in other areas as well. They need to run the football early and give Moore some time to breathe.

AD

“I don’t want to say that Evan Stewart’s absence is such a big deal that we’re questioning them as a team, but when you have that much youth, the question mark for me is still going to remain there until they figure it out,” Ruffino added to Lanning’s crucial checklist. However, still, having your projected No. 1 receiver around could only ease the hustle a bit. But destiny has its own plan!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Evan Stewart miss the entire 2025 season?

In Stewart’s absence, Dan Lanning has a number of options at his disposal. But there is a bump. None of them come from greater experiences than the injured WR. Dakorien Moore, who enrolled early and left the coaches stunned during spring practices with his incredible massive catch radius, looks like a catch.

While Malik Benson, who transferred this offseason from Florida State, is another gun in the room, you can rely on him. But all of these look like more of a smokescreen hope than a solid promise. Stewart knew his job in the second year, also his final year in college.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A few days back, he shared an update on his Instagram story with a caption paying gratitude to fans for their constant support. “Thank you for all the well wishes. I’m on the road to recovery. Don’t put a timeline on me. Following God’s Plan! Thank you for the Prayers! – 7,” posted Stewart.

With a tear in his patellar tendon, rehab can wrap up in three months, but if the injuries seem severe, it can take up to a year to fully rehab. All is in God’s hands, as Stewart believes. But Lanning, regardless, should walk on his lane, staying firm in his redemption plan.