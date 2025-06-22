Fresh Intel on 5-Star Ryder Lyons as Faith and NIL Shape Recruiting Battle

Ryder Lyons’ recruitment carousel is turning into a full-blown suspense thriller. The five-star quarterback hasn’t just explored his options; he’s fully immersed himself. In past months, Lyons intensely visited six powerhouse programs—Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, USC, Oregon, and BYU—thoroughly investigating each, assessing compatibility, and scrutinizing every detail. But now it’s a two-horse race. Oregon is pulling off QB history, and their offensive masterminds, Will Stein and A’lique Terry, are dissecting offensive strategies. Then, BYU is also playing its cards just right, bringing in faith and an NIL deal in the mix. Now, Lyons’ decision has escalated beyond football.

Oregon boasts top facilities, Heisman-caliber quarterbacks (Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel), and Nike’s deep pockets fueling its recruiting. Coach Will Stein’s strong relationships and compelling vision of success are undeniable. Well, let’s not forget Oregon’s past struggles securing elite QBs like Jared Curtis raise concerns. But the team’s familiarity might give them an edge. As On3 Recruits’ Steve Wiltfong makes his stance clear on the Ducks.

“He’s coming off a fantastic visit to Oregon. Look, he already knows everything about Oregon—the offense, the style of play, the Heisman Trophy finalist, and the quarterbacks in the league. No coach has recruited him harder than Will Stein. He feels very comfortable around the Ducks. This official visit, he was able to get around more of the power players that could be beneficial to Oregon athletes off the field, and it’s a chance to win a national championship,” Wiltfong said. Last week Ryder Lyons and his family made a trip to Eugene with all [the] other fellow targets like Kelvin Obot, Devin Jackson, and Deuce Geralds. He interacted with them, and his sister even posted a TikTok capturing their excitement.

But faith is what makes BYU his top priority. Lyons, eyeing a 2027 enrollment after his LDS mission, isn’t just looking for flash—he wants fit. “Now he goes to BYU this weekend. That’s a program that aligns with his faith. He’s going to take an LDS mission following his senior year for one year. Several family members have attended school at BYU. Those connections are strong, and from an NIL standpoint, I expect BYU to be where they need to be in the Ryder Lions hunt as well,” Wiltfong highlighted.

BYU pulls out all the stops in the race for Ryder Lyons, leaning hard on its LDS roots and savvy NIL game. The Cougars have cultivated an environment where faith, family, and football intertwine—a powerful appeal to Lyons, whose father, Tim, is a BYU alumnus. BYU’s focus on spiritual alignment and player development gives them a strong chance. On top of that, BYU is already eyeing key pieces for Ryder Lyons’ successful run as they hosted various blue-chip players like OL Jax Tanner, TE Taimane Purcell, and RB LaMarcus Bell.

The Cougars’ momentum seems effortless, particularly from the perspective of their coach, Paul Doherty. “I think he’s genuinely committed to his faith, and I think that weighs a lot at BYU. BYU is in the Big 12, and you’ve got a chance to play maybe sooner rather than later,” Doherty said. BYU’s on-field success speaks for itself; forget Oregon’s flashy offense, BYU, under OC and QBs coach Aaron Roderick, is renowned as “Quarterback U,” developing stars like Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, and Kedon Slovis. Their system perfectly suits Lyons, providing structure, mentorship, and ample opportunity.

While Oregon emphasizes scheme and speed, BYU offers spiritual alignment and a proven track record of producing NFL-ready quarterbacks. But despite all the surge, Steve Wiltfong is still giving up an upper hand to Dan Lanning’s program. “My On3 RPM is on Oregon. I think it’s up to BYU to change that,” he said.

But let’s not forget, despite aligning with Ryder Lyons’ mindset, the USC Trojans fell off the cliff.

Ryder Lyons and USC: A major recruiting failure

With a coach known as the ultimate “QB whisperer” and Ryder Lyons’ brother already on the team, how did USC botch this recruitment so badly? That’s the question swirling around Los Angeles. The Trojans had every advantage: Caleb Williams’ Heisman win, a strong quarterback program, and the family connection with Walker Lyons already playing.

For months, USC seemed the clear favorite, even a fan favorite. But the momentum stalled. Was it changing priorities, a crowded roster, or Jonas Williams’ decommitment? Whatever the reason, USC’s commanding lead evaporated, leaving fans and analysts baffled by their misstep.

Ryder Lyons throws a curveball into his recruitment by canceling his scheduled official visit to USC, a program long seen as a top contender. Despite deep family ties. The writing’s on the wall: Lyons is reevaluating priorities, and Lincoln Riley’s quarterback room may now feel a bit too crowded. Losing a player of Ryder Lyons’ caliber stings—no two ways about it.

Nationally ranked 17th overall, 5th among quarterbacks, and 3rd in California (On3), Lyons is a major prospect. His 2024 season was spectacular: leading Folsom to a 12-2 record, throwing for 2,874 yards and 44 touchdowns with pinpoint accuracy. He also rushed for 556 yards and 12 more touchdowns.

With USC out of the picture, Oregon has national title potential, but can they win it all, or will BYU surprise everyone?