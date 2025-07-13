Fresh Oregon Intel Confirms Double Win for Dan Lanning Despite Tyler Atkinson Uncertainty

If you’re a Ducks fan, you’ve probably been riding a wave of optimism lately. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been relentless, hitting the recruiting trail hard and stacking up talent from coast to coast. With 14 commitments already on board, the Ducks are sitting comfortably in the top 10 nationally. And No. 9 per 247Sports and fourth in the Big Ten. This group is a blend of blue-chip recruits and high-upside players who can be stars in Eugene someday. Players such as Tony Cumberland, a four-star defensive lineman who committed way back in 2023, lead the charge.

But Cumberland is not alone. The Ducks have also locked up five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, five-star offensive lineman Kodi Greene, and a plethora of four-stars at skill positions. But the actual drama revolves around the Ducks’ chase of two of the most highly sought-after uncommitted names remaining on their board: Four-Star DL Deuce Geralds and Four-Star DB Davon Benjamin. The Ducks are aware that the pursuit of Gerald and Benjamin might be the icing on the cake of an already excellent class.

Deuce Geralds from Collins Hill High in the state of Georgia has Oregon on his final five list, in addition to national powerhouses such as Michigan, Ole Miss, LSU, and Ohio State. The Ducks are making some secret moves here. Gerald’s ranked No. 6 at his position, and a stat-gathering machine who accumulated 37.5 sacks and 90 QB hurries throughout his high school years. He’s got bloodlines as well: his father played at Ole Miss, and the family tree goes deep in SEC nation. However, as much as that is true, Michigan has made a late push, and Ole Miss has the heritage factor working for it. And Oregon’s relentlessness is beginning to gain traction.

Following an official visit to Eugene in early June, Geralds departed with a definite buzz. He’s been seen rocking Oregon uniforms during camps, and sources pointed to his real enthusiasm regarding Dan Lanning’s staff. The Ducks have made him a priority, particularly after they lost a former defensive line commit in Viliami Moala, which left an excellent opportunity for Geralds to slot in immediately. Experts recruiting describe the Ducks as being a “mainstay” in his process, and though Geralds is playing cards close to his vest, the momentum appears genuine. And then there is Davon Benjamin, ranked as the No. 5 safety in the nation and one of the true game-changers at the secondary position.

He possesses the type of athleticism and versatility that makes coaches at the collegiate level wet themselves, and can play both safety and corner, possessing elite speed and the change-of-direction ability on a dime. Benjamin’s recruitment has been a heavyweight battle, with Oregon fighting Michigan, Texas, and Washington for his autograph. But here’s where it gets interesting: since his official visit to Eugene on June 13, Benjamin just couldn’t stop talking about the Ducks. “It’s good,” Benjamin said to Rivals. “It’s all love every time I go up there. The (official visit) was great. Everybody showed love. There were a lot of fun activities, and it was good to pick everybody’s brain about football and what they have coming up, and strategies about how they plan to use me in their defense.”

The Ducks have been tagged as one of the leaders, and 247Sports even made a crystal ball pick in their direction. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine provides Oregon with a monstrous 94% opportunity to secure him. So as the Ducks continue to pile on talent and make news, their hopes for a double win with Geralds and Benjamin are sky high. And then add in the fact that former star Troy Franklin continues to assist in recruiting top-line players to Eugene. But though Oregon’s momentum is high with the likes of Benjamin, there remains some ambiguity surrounding five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.

The final stretch of Tyler Atkinson’s recruitment

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson from Georgia and the No. 1-ranked player at his position in the 2026 class has Oregon on his final four list, joining Georgia, Clemson, and Texas. He took official visits to all of his top schools, including a crucial stop in Eugene in early June, where he met with Dan Lanning and immersed himself in the Ducks’ culture. But there are certain uncertainties. Georgia, the home-state powerhouse, has been universally considered the frontrunner for Atkinson. Both national and local recruiting experts continually reference that the Bulldogs’ in-state appeal and their history at linebacker make them difficult to overcome.

Atkinson himself has remained tight-lipped, claiming after his visits that each school provided him with “a lot to think about,” and he’s seriously considering his options. Nevertheless, the familiarity and comfort with Georgia, as well as the opportunity to stay close to home and play in front of a crowd that doesn’t need to be introduced to him, are heavy influences against Oregon. The Ducks, on their part, have done nothing wrong.

Atkinson has sung the praises of his relationship with Lanning and the Oregon staff, and the program’s recent recruiting surge hasn’t escaped notice. Oregon has made him feel like a priority, and the trip to Eugene made an impression. To add to the drama, Atkinson’s recruitment has been termed “fluid.” Though Oregon is very much in the mix and making a strong push, the perception among insiders is that Georgia is still the team to beat, and that the Ducks are battling an uphill fight to yank him out of the South.