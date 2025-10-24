Fresh Trouble for Deion Sanders as Son Shilo Sued Over Unauthorized Move in $11M Bankruptcy Case

Shilo Sanders’ issues are never-ending. Coach Prime is still hoping something works out for his son’s career. But not only is the former Buff out of a job, he has also now walked into trouble because of his own doings. When someone claims to have “no money,” they truly have to live up to it to stay out of trouble. Shilo was called out for a major error he committed amidst his bankruptcy case.

Shilo has been scrambling to get himself out of a serious financial pickle. He does not have an active NFL contract anymore, since Tampa Bay waived him. Meanwhile, he is also currently trying to convince the court he has no money, since he filed for bankruptcy in 2023. And yet, he’s walked into a trap he practically laid out for himself. The case’s trustee, David Wadsworth, filed a complaint against Shilo Sanders on Wednesday. He argued that the safety had transferred about $250,000 from Big 21, his own company. But because it had become an asset of the bankruptcy estate after filing for the claim, Sanders could not claim possession. He has thereby violated the automatic stay in the case.

According to the law, the trustee assumes control over the financial handling of the debtor’s assets after the date of filing for bankruptcy. Shilo Sanders had done so in 2023. “Nevertheless… the Trustee did not authorize transfers that totaled approximately $250,000.00 out of Defendant Big 21’s bank account after the Petition Date for the benefit of the Debtor,” the complaint read. Per USA Today, Wadsworth is “seeking to recover that money and more.” Part of it also includes NIL earnings from college.

via Imago May 27, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Shilo Sanders 28 warms up during practice at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0820759656st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

The bankruptcy claim is an effort to rid himself of a lawsuit that forces him to pay $11.89 million. In 2015, He had reportedly assaulted John Darjean, a security guard at his high school, when the latter went to confiscate his phone. The injuries put the guard in the hospital, where he later underwent spinal surgery. But the matter really became complicated for Sanders because he failed to appear in the trial in 2022. His absence made him automatically liable to pay that whopping sum.

Now, as Sanders works his way out, it all hinges on how the court rules about the nature of the injury. The safety claims that he acted in self-defense. In that case, the $11.89 million debt (which became so after he filed for bankruptcy) will be discharged. But if it turns out to be “willful and malicious,” as claimed by Darjean, Sanders will have to cough up the money without any excuse. The figure will still stand even after he wraps up his bankruptcy case.

The most ironic part of this situation, however, is Sanders’ current status. Darjean will actually root for Sanders to find a place with a franchise. Because if that happens, he can simply get the money by instructing the franchise to put the money in his account instead of Sanders’ (garnishing). The Buccaneers have already given him the boot, but there might be one team that offers him a slim chance of hope.

Surprise opportunity opens up for Shilo Sanders to play in the NFL

Shilo Sanders, if he does miraculously get picked up by a team, will not have an attractive contract. But it’ll get him money, which is the need of the hour. Surprisingly enough, it looks like there might be a place on a team close to home: the Dallas Cowboys. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra highlighted the secondary as the biggest need for the franchise, which is now at 3-3-1 in the season. Dallas will surely look to attack that problem area in the ongoing player trade, which ends on November 4.

“As much as DeMarvion Overshown’s potential return should help, further upgrading at the deadline would indicate the Cowboys actually plan to make a push for the postseason. Another pass rusher, defensive tackle, or safety should all be in play.” Shilo Sanders has no option but to wait this one out and hope his production is able to make the case for him. He was productive in the preseason display at Tampa Bay, logging in 83 defensive snaps, 4 tackles, one QB pressure, and 1 INT.

Shilo Sanders has to beat out veterans Justin Simmons and Marcus Williams to earn the job. Thankfully for him, both present problems of their own, making them more unreliable in comparison to Sanders. Looking at the dark cloud that looms over his career, it is genuinely impossible to predict a timeline for Sanders finally freeing himself from all these troubles.