Fresh Trouble for Kirby Smart as 4-Star Georgia Commit Makes Big Ten Admission

After a promising Junior Day, Georgia’s happiness was cut short with a concerning update on their four-star commit. Reports reveal that the Bulldogs’ top-tier 2027 CB commit is leaning towards a Big Ten program, warning Kirby Smart of a potential flip.

According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, the Big Ten’s Oregon has emerged as the new contender to flip Georgia’s Donte Wright. It appears that the Ducks have invested in recruiting Wright after he visited Eugene last month.

Wiltfong warned Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs that Oregon would be his obvious destination if Georgia failed to secure his commitment. Apparently, the Ducks made a powerful impression on him. The cornerback even shared his excitement about getting to play under Coach Dan Lanning, their relationship, and where the Ducks stand on his list.

“The environment is great; a lot of top 27 recruits are out. They have been great to me and my mom. Coach Dan and I continue to build on our relationship. I see what he is trying to do with this talent out here. They are up there for sure,” said Donte Wright. “What excites me a lot about potentially playing for Coach Lanning is the constant development. Over the years, he has clearly shown the standard and what type of team they are, which is very cool to see.”

Wright has been committed to Georgia since June 30, 2025, after an official visit to Athens. However, he visited other schools in order to learn and attract scholarships. Oregon’s back-to-back playoff run and his good relationship with CBs coach Rashad Wadood earned them a top spot on his list. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder also revealed that both Georgia and Oregon are tied for his top two, making the decision tough.

“I would say, yeah, it is two schools at the top right now,” Wright said. “I would say they are tied. I wouldn’t pick between them right now.”

While Oregon’s push for Donte Wright is a legitimate concern, Kirby Smart’s staff may still hold the upper hand. Recent efforts on Junior Day appear to have solidified their standing, giving them a potential edge in this recruiting battle.

Georgia’s edge over Oregon in landing Donte Wright

Georgia hosted Wright on Junior Day at Athens to strengthen the commitment made in June 2025. Fresh from UGA, Wright revealed that his relationship with Georgia’s CB coach Donte Williams was the primary factor in his initial commitment decision. However, after meeting Kirby Smart, the way he coached him gave him hope for his NFL future.

“At a point I would have said yes,” Wright said. “But after this weekend, you know, getting around Kirby, I feel like he made it his intent to let me know I am a priority this weekend for sure. The biggest thing Kirby told me is when I get there, he said he is going to be on my a-s-s for sure. But he’s going to be the first to cheer me up when I make a play, too. They said they are going to get me up like two more times before my officials.

They put me through a workout. It was a hard workout for sure, but knowing I could get through that and feeling their coaching and how they coach. Then, just the relationship that I’ve been building with them. They always stay in touch.”

While the battle appears to be between Georgia and Oregon, Smart can’t afford to overlook other contenders like USC and UCLA, who remain in the hunt and could complicate matters down the road. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.