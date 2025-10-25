Fresh Trouble Mounts on Hugh Freeze as Jackson Arnold Decision Comes With Its Own Cost

What does the Auburn vs Arkansas clash have in store for Hugh Freeze? “I think it’ll probably spell doom for Hugh Freeze,” Trey Biddy of HawgSports said flat-out on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. And honestly, it’s hard to argue. The Tigers’ HC is facing a crossroads. Four straight losses, a 3-4 record, and an offense that can’t seem to find traction. The Tigers’ defense is holding its own, but points matter in SEC football, and without them, this trip to Razorback territory could feel like walking into a lion’s den.

In a new episode on CBS Sports College Football on October 25, Brad Crawford highlighted Hugh Freeze’s growing pains. With starting center Connor Lew out for the season, Auburn’s QB situation is suddenly precarious. “We’re talking about a quarterback situation where Hugh Freeze admitted this week that the leash could be short on Jackson Arnold,” he said. “That means Deuce Knight, who’s only played against Ball State this season, might be taking reps from a second team center. You really worry about that.”

Auburn’s offensive line, already a work in progress, is losing its anchor. “If Auburn loses, Hugh Freeze is 0-5 start, then his scorching seat goes to extremely red-hot,” Crawford added. “So, this is a must-win opportunity for Hugh Freeze but losing his starting center, quarterback situation iffy right now. I’m worried if I’m a Tigers fan.”

via Imago September 27, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Auburn quarterback JACKSON ARNOLD 11 carries the ball during a college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers on September 27, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 16-10. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20250927_zap_c201_056 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Connor Lew, the preseason All-SEC center and team captain, tore his ACL in the Tigers’ double-overtime loss to Missouri, leaving a huge gap. He had started every game since 2023, earning freshman All-SEC honors, and his dependability, only two sacks and three pressures surrendered this season, was a rare bright spot. “It’s one of the toughest things about coaching,” Hugh Freeze said. “Watching kids go through the way they prepare and work all year long for these 12 opportunities and regular-season play. He’s an incredible leader, too. Incredibly smart guy that we obviously missed.” Now, true freshman Kail Ellis, just 17, steps in, supported by right tackle Mason Murphy and reserve Dylan Senda.

Meanwhile, Arkansas isn’t a team to sleep on. Interim HC Bobby Petrino has Taylen Green firing on all cylinders. The Hogs rank fourth nationally in total offense, averaging 513.7 yards per game. The QB has racked up over 2,400 total yards and 22 touchdowns, and Trey Biddy predicts Auburn could give up more points than ever against a Power 4 opponent this weekend. “I think Arkansas is going to pull this one out, maybe 28-24 or 35-27,” he said. With Arkansas firing on all cylinders and Auburn’s line in flux, it’s time to take a hard look at just how fragile the Tigers’ offense has become.

Hugh Freeze’s offense faces a question mark at QB

The Tigers’ attack has been chaotic. Jackson Arnold was supposed to be the guy, the face of the Freeze era. But things aren’t falling into place. Hugh Freeze is already eyeing Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels, the guy he once planned to redshirt but now might need to rescue the season. “If we’re struggling to create positive vibes offensively because of QB play, we wouldn’t hesitate to try Ashton,” he said. “I believe in him strongly.”

Jackson Arnold has flashes of potential. He threw for 1,190 yards and five TDs, but inconsistency has plagued him. Against Missouri, he threw his first pick and was sacked five times, leaving Auburn gasping for positive yardage. Ashton Daniels brings nearly 4,000 yards and 21 touchdowns from three seasons at Stanford, and Hugh Freeze isn’t ruling out a shake-up. “I think everything’s up to evaluate for sure,” he admitted ahead of the Arkansas clash.

Schematics may be solid, but execution is another story. And this Saturday, every missed assignment, every sack, and every hesitation will be magnified. Auburn has a chance to survive Fayetteville, but survival won’t be pretty.