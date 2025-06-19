Freshman Athlete Dismissed From College Football Program After Battling Major Injury

On 11th August back in 2022, all-purpose running back Marquise Henderson got his first offer from Virginia Tech. At the time, he was a lesser-known athlete with limited programs after him. Still his talent? He was brimming with it! For instance, in the same 2022 season, the guy as a sophomore ran for 1,230 yards and 16 touchdowns for his high school and also added 297 yards in the air game for 4 touchdowns. So, after this incredible season, offers lined up, and Henderson came on every major program’s radar. One of them was a top ACC giant, who has now dismissed him after getting his commitment in 2023.

The next year was more incredible for Henderson as he broke several of his high school records and ran for 2,336 yards for 37 touchdowns. The hype for him was real, and the 5’10”, 170 lbs, Honea Path, South Carolina native started getting offers like he was making a collection. FSU offered him in January 2023, and Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and WVU, among others, followed up with their offers. But his main offer, where he desired to land, came on 12th October, 2023, and the guy committed in just one month after the offer. But now, before the season would even begin, he is dismissed from the program.

That program is the Clemson Tigers, and it looks perplexing at first. Why? Dabo Swinney failed to move deep into the playoffs and lost their first-round game against Texas last year. So, to ensure that the past woes didn’t happen, their head coach, Dabo Swinney, went all in and convinced his 16 starters from 2024 to return, resisting the NIL pursuit of other big-name programs. Apart from that, he also led a third-ranked class in the ACC, which had several talented recruits. But dismissing Henderson doesn’t make sense since he was one of their top 4-star commits of the class.

Chapel Fowler, who covers Clemson Football, shared the unexpected news about true freshman athlete Marquise Anderson’s dismissal on X. “Clemson football has dismissed true freshman athlete Marquise Henderson from the program. Spokesman says that the team made the decision and it wishes Henderson ‘the best as he moves forward.’ In-state recruit from Belton-Honea Path leaves w/o appearing in a game.”

We don’t know yet why the dismissal happened, as neither the program nor the player has come out with any statement. But we know that in the spring practices, due to a hamstring injury the Dabo Swinney also provided an update about that. “Marquise has not really been able to do much this spring, so we really haven’t even gotten the first base with him,” said Swinney. It’s unlikely that the injury would have caused such a drastic decision, but there are some speculations on the internet that provide some understanding of the issue.

Marquise Henderson joining another program?

Clemson under Dabo Swinney is known for its strict culture, which emphasizes character and fit. So, it may be possible that the issue was related to discipline; however, that is just speculation at this time. As for Dabo Swinney? He didn’t come with a statement, but a spokesperson from Clemson provided the update on the dismissal. However, it also didn’t specify the reason.

“Clemson has made the decision to dismiss Marquise Henderson from its program,” the team spokesman said. “We wish him the best as he moves forward.” Henderson’s dismissal is the first after they dismissed TJ Dudley back in the summer of 2023, after he played one season with them. Dudley’s situation emerged after he decided to enter the transfer portal, and shortly after that, news came that Clemson dismissed the player.

As for Henderson’s rejoining another program? It will be highly likely that another program will rope him up quickly, given his incredible talent. Also, since Henderson is dismissed without playing any games, he will most likely be considered a non-participant at Clemson and will be able to freely enter any program. Still, since the transfer portal is closed, he may still need to apply for a waiver for immediate entry to another program.