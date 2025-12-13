From Heisman Heroes to NFL Superstars: The Winners Who Made It Big

After making waves in college football, not every player can replicate that success in the NFL. Even winning the Heisman Trophy doesn’t guarantee a bright pro future. Still, some go on to become Pro Football Hall of Famers, while others end up primarily as backups. Now, those who managed to dominate both CFB and the NFL know more about them here.

Which Heisman Trophy winners became all-time NFL greats?

A few names come to mind when considering their NFL accolades. Each of these earned a place in the Hall of Fame, cementing their status as all-time legends.

Roger Staubach

He became a star at Navy after winning the Heisman Trophy in 1963 and carried that success into his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. In his 10 years with the Cowboys, participating in five Super Bowls, including four as the starting QB, Staubach was named MVP of Super Bowl VI. Besides, he became a two-time Super Bowl champion, while his accolades also include NFL Man of the Year and Second-Team All-Pro. To cap it off, for his stunning late-game performances, he earned the nickname “Captain Comeback.”

Earl Campbell

Texas’ 1977 Heisman winner bulldozed his way from college legend to NFL superstar with the Houston Oilers. Although later he shone with the New Orleans Saints. Known as one of the most powerful RBs ever, his accolades include 1978 Offensive Rookie of the Year, 1979 NFL MVP, three-time Offensive Player of the Year, and three First-Team All-Pro nods.

Marcus Allen

USC’s 1981 Heisman winner did it all with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Raiders. It’s clearly visible in his endless trophy case. With the Raiders, he became a Super Bowl champion. Along with that, he was NFL MVP in 1985, Offensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, had multiple All-Pro selections, and went to six Pro Bowls.

Barry Sanders

Oklahoma State’s 1988 Heisman winner went on to have a great NFL career with the Detroit Lions over 10 seasons. His honors include 1997 NFL MVP, Offensive Rookie of the Year, two-time Offensive Player of the Year, and ten Pro Bowls.

Did any recent Heisman winners turn into NFL superstars?

Although many CFB stars go on to become NFL stars, the list becomes much shorter when it comes to Heisman winners. Still, there are a few big names from recent winners who have made that leap.

Lamar Jackson turned belief into dominance after winning the Heisman at Louisville in 2016. He carried his dual-threat game straight into the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. And the results were instant. He became MVP in 2019 and was MVP again in 2023. So far, he has made over 22,119 passing yards. Then came Kyler Murray, Oklahoma’s 2018 Heisman winner, who chose football over baseball as he was drafted for both the NFL and MLB. Following that, he became the Arizona Cardinals’ franchise QB. Murray’s production was highlighted by a 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and 2-time Pro Bowl nods.

Besides these names, there’s Joe Burrow. LSU’s 2019 Heisman winner brought that same winner’s mindset to the Cincinnati Bengals. He led the Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl and emerged as one of the faces of the league. So far, he has become a two-time Comeback Player of the Year and has already thrown for 19,735 passing yards.

Alabama’s 2020 Heisman winner, DeVonta Smith, made history before he ever reached the league. He became one of the rare WRs to claim the Heisman. After that, he became a cornerstone of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense. The wide receiver already has 372 receptions and is a one-time Super Bowl champion.

Which Heisman winners delivered the best rookie seasons in the NFL?

Among Heisman winners, some had the potential to make their mark in the NFL, but injuries slowed their journey and pushed them into backup roles. Still, their rookie seasons were nothing short of stunning. One of them is Cam Newton. Auburn’s 2010 Heisman winner exploded into the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, and he became the 2011 Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, his 2015 season was legendary, earning him NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

Over his career, Newton piled up more than 32,000 passing yards. He was a three-time Pro Bowler, but injuries eventually pushed him into a backup role late in his career. Just like him, Robert Griffin III’s career rise slowed due to injuries.

The 2011 Heisman winner took Washington by storm, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012. But injuries changed everything. Later, Griffin bounced through backup roles in Baltimore and Cleveland.

Who could be the next Heisman winner to shine in the NFL?

Many have a chance to become NFL stars in the future, but the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, arrived with massive expectations. And he quickly became the face of the Chicago Bears’ rebuild. So far this season, he’s already stacked 2,908 passing yards with 19 TD throws. While his rookie season set the tone, in 2025 he pushed the Bears toward a winning record for the first time since 2018.

Besides Williams, there’s Jayden Daniels. LSU’s 2023 Heisman winner stepped in as the Commanders’ franchise QB. In fact, he delivered instantly, earning Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl nod. With nearly 4,830 passing yards in just two seasons, Daniels brings the belief that he can shine in the future.