Frontrunner for 5-Star Anthony Jones Emerges Among Alabama, Oregon & Texas A&M

Anthony “Tank” Jones is about to make one of the biggest decisions of his young career, and the buzz is reaching a fever pitch. The 5-star edge rusher out of Mobile, Alabama, has narrowed it down to three schools: Oregon, Texas A&M, and the one that’s had its eye on him from the start, Alabama. A July commitment is on the horizon, and the Crimson Tide looks to be in a prime position to close the deal.

Stats provide a beautiful explanation of his name, ‘Tank.’ As a junior: 84 tackles, 18 TFLs, and 16 sacks. And as a freshman? Bro had 130 tackles, 15 sacks, 2 INTs (1 TD), and 3 receiving TDs by the end of the season. He played both sides of the ball and is also a state champ in discus and a shot put silver medalist. He also played basketball, so there’s that. Do you need any more evidence of why the guy is rated 5-star? No? Thank you.

Jones has made over 10 visits to Tuscaloosa (it’s a four-hour drive from his home), including a final official visit that felt more like a homecoming than a recruiting pitch. Alabama’s coaching staff, led by Kalen DeBoer, has laid out a vision that makes Tank a cornerstone of the Tide’s defensive future. And being a local kid who grew up watching the Tide dominate Saturdays? That only strengthens the bond. Alabama’s message is clear: stay home, be a leader, and join a program with a proven NFL pipeline. Considering the program just secured two other in-state five-stars who visited the Bryant-Denny with him—RB Ezavier Crowell and WR Cederian Morgan—it’s obvious they want Jones to complete the 5-star trio. Spoiler alert—it’s not a trio.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And then lastly, there’s Oregon, the West Coast wildcard. What started as a long shot is now a legitimate contender. With Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi leading the charge, and recruiter Kamran Araghi in his ear about early playing time and national exposure, the Ducks are making Tank think twice (alliteration). The Nike brand, the coaching pedigree, and the chance to blaze his own trail. They are also a strong choice.

Ah, well, let us tell you some numbers. The Aggies have just one 5-star commit, so Jones means a lot to them. The Ducks have two 5-star commits, and Jones also means a lot to them. Alabama has, wait for it, five 5-star commits, and Alabama means a lot to Jones. So, you put together two and two and tell us if it’s six or not.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alabama’s recruiting machine keeps humming, but who is behind the wheel?

Anthony “Tank” Jones might be one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, but even he knows where the momentum is right now. Alabama’s 2026 class is headlining the national recruiting conversation, and it’s not just because of one player. The Crimson Tide are stacking blue-chip talent like its muscle memory, pulling in five 5-star commitments, including elite defenders like Xavier Griffin, and now circling in on Tank.

But what makes this recruitment buzz more interesting is the tug-of-war around credit. Is it still Saban pulling the recruiting strings behind the curtains? Or is it DeBoer’s doing? The parents side with the latter. Xavier Griffin’s mother, Jay Clay, recently fired off a post defending DeBoer and his staff, making it crystal clear that it wasn’t Nick Saban who earned their commitment. “Makes me mad to hear @KalenDeBoer can’t recruit because our coach and his staff did a great job!… @crob45 was and is the 🐐 that got my son to Bama!!” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, it’s never that simple in Tuscaloosa. Just when the staff was settling into their moment, Alabama GM Courtney Morgan liked a fan post suggesting that Saban is still recruiting for Bama behind the scenes. Whether it was intentional or not, it’s exactly the kind of lingering ghost that complicates how guys like Jones view the program. Alabama may be the favorite to land Anthony Jones, but until the DeBoer-led version of the Tide makes noise on the field, questions will hang in the air. What’s undeniable? They’re still getting top-tier talent, and Jones might be next.