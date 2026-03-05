Frustrated Deion Sanders Confronts Gen-Z About Cancel Culture: “Allow the Enemy to Live Within Us”

Deion Sanders has come a long way in his coaching career. In his time, he has faced multiple backlashes, widespread criticism, and unnecessary discourse around his family. Just last year, Shedeur’s draft slide showed everything, and people were openly calling out Shedeur’s perceived arrogance. But now Deion Sanders is fed up and is calling out Gen Z’s ‘cancel culture’ openly.

“We wanna cancel everybody & everything we don’t agree with BUT the Devil!” Sanders wrote on X. “We allow the enemy to live within us, next to us & all around us & won’t do anything about it. Cancel the enemy today & Live & Love as you did. Why are you in this cancel generation? Please cancel the devil out of your life. He has too much say in your life #CoachPrime.”

Deion Sanders is facing an uphill battle this year after a disappointing 3-win season in 2025. Now, donor frustration is mounting, and Deion Sanders’ $10 million per year contract is under scrutiny. Moreover, Coach Prime is facing struggles in his own life. He battled cancer in 2025 and has persistent clotting issues that have surfaced time and again. But amid that pressure, people often only focus on the former.

Coach Prime has hit back consistently against critics and doesn’t usually pay heed to public opinion.

“Your opinion of me is not the opinion I have of myself… you didn’t make me, so you can’t break me,” Deion Sanders said. Coach Prime has also taken a strong stance against misinformation and urged the public last year to avoid it. “Let’s Stop Lying today, tomorrow, and the next day. Stop also trafficking false rumors or stories.”

In 2024, Deion Sanders highlighted broader societal changes and called out people for getting offended easily. He called people “conditioned” to hearing lies, and when presented with the truth, they easily get “offended.” The Buffs’ head coach also pointed out generational differences as to how, in his time, people accepted what was “right and consistent,” but now people accept “whatever and whomever.”

In 2026, Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, made the Pro Bowl, despite starting just seven rookie games. The Cleveland Browns’ QB selection drew widespread criticism with accusations of favoritism, and the Sanders family faced backlash, eventually prompting Deion Sanders Jr. to defend Shedeur’s selection. In all, Deion Sanders’ fairly outspoken persona has been glaringly under criticism several times, and he seems to be finally sending a message.

Deion Sanders described his early life struggles

People may know Deion Sanders now for his flashy lifestyle, showcasing his extravagant sneakers and being active on social media. The Buffs’ head coach has a $45 million fortune and has given everything to his family. But before that, he had a grim life. His mother used to work as a cleaner in a hospital, and as a single mother, made many sacrifices while instilling the values Deion Sanders lives by today.

“I remember I told her, ‘don’t bring nothing [from the old house] cause we had rats and roaches,'” Deion Sanders said on February 28. “I’m talking about we had nothing from over here in there. They put the tent over our crib. We had to go stay with Grandma for a week or two. I built a million-dollar crib that she designed, and with my help, of course, and we moved on up to Jefferson.”

Coach Prime has achieved everything in his career. Right from two Super Bowl wins to being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Deion Sanders sits at the top of the pyramid. Now that he is navigating the coaching career, he has turned to faith in overcoming struggles and extreme criticism from the media and the internet. “God is still good and Faithful! Thank u Jesus, for every opportunity u place before me,” Sanders said.

Hopefully, in the 2026 season, the Buffs’ head coach comes in strong and finally achieves a 10-win season with Colorado.