Frustrated Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Labels Son a “Horrible Sport” After Competitive Family Moment

A few days ago, Shedeur Sander and Deion Sanders spent some time together at the Cleveland Browns training camp. On the other hand, Deion Sanders’s ex-wife, Pilar, and Shilo Sanders were bonding over a game of pickleball, though with a hint of competition.

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The two met for a game of pickleball, but before Pilar could find her footing in the game, Shilo was done and dusted. He started going out of the court, which confused Pilar, who thought he might be switching courts. But Shilo was ready to go home, which left Pilar mad.

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“What are we doing?” Pilar said on Shilo’s YouTube channel on July 31 when Shilo started moving towards her. “Switching courts? Are we switching sides?” “I’m going home. The game’s over,” Shilo said laughingly and walked out of the court. In complete disbelief, Pilar asked, “What do you mean?”

“But I just, Shilo, it’s like the best out of however many. I’m doing my Arthur fist. Are you serious? I don’t know what I raised. This is crazy. My son is such a trip. He’s a horrible sport,” Pilar said out of frustration. “Shilo, I was just learning how. This is my first time with a pickleball and a pickleball paddle. I’ve never played pickleball before. This was like a warm-up. That was only one.”

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For Shilo, the game was over; he won 7-0, and that was his main goal. As for Pilar, she was just getting started. The duo has a very typical mother-son bond.

While Pilar is her son’s biggest supporter, she has, on multiple occasions, called him a horrible sportsman when he plays unimportant games. Pilar describes his behavior by comparing it to someone who owns the bat, doesn’t get a chance to play, and takes the bat home.

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Being the son of Deion Sanders, competitiveness runs in his blood. Even when it comes to just playing basketball with his little sister, Shelomi Sanders, he treated it as an NBA game.

The “horrible sport” title also went viral during their explosive Uno card game clash; Pilar frequently calls out Shilo Sanders for his relentlessly stubborn, over-competitive nature during family interactions.

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Because Shilo possesses the exact same unyielding “win-at-all-costs” personality as his father, Deion Sanders, family gatherings often turn into hilarious battlegrounds that Pilar has to rein him in during. During an unfiltered family live stream, Shilo started cracking edgy jokes about relationships and why women fall in love, straying into some cynical commentary.

Sitting right next to him, Pilar’s face instantly dropped into a classic, icy motherly glare. Observers online widely shared the moment, noting that Pilar looked like she wanted to “slap the fade off him.” She quickly cut him off mid-sentence, delivering a sharp verbal warning that radiated a strict “I brought you into this world, watch your mouth“ energy, forcing a humbled Shilo to instantly change the subject.

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More incidents where Shilo has been scolded by his mother

During a stream, Shilo began relentlessly teasing his older brother, Deion Jr. The latter posted on Instagram that Shilo takes teasing ‘entirely too far.’ He refuses to let any joke go if he isn’t the one getting the last laugh. Pilar stepped in to back up Deion Jr., playfully scolding Shilo for being an instigator who turns peaceful family moments into personal competitions.

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While celebrating Mother’s Day together, Shilo openly clowned his mother’s cooking on camera, joking that he only came over because he didn’t have anywhere else to get a free meal.

Pilar quickly called him out, saying he was a terrible sport for turning a celebratory dinner into a comedy roast at her expense, and reminding him that she lived right across the street in Colorado just to cook for him during his grueling college practices.