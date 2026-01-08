Disappointed Nick Saban Hints Kalen DeBoer Wasn’t Alabama’s No.1 Choice, Months After Naming Successor He Wanted

As Alabama got thrashed on the sport’s biggest stage and his former assistants thrived elsewhere, Nick Saban confronted an unfamiliar reality: his influence no longer extended to the Crimson Tide sideline. What followed was a revealing hint that Kalen DeBoer may not have been the successor Saban initially desired.

Despite DeBoer leading Alabama to its first CFP win since 2021, Saban quickly pivoted from the game’s results to the uncomfortable topic of his succession on The Pat McAfee Show. Every head coach left standing in the CFP carried Saban’s imprint: Mario Cristobal (2013–2016), Dan Lanning (2015), Curt Cignetti (2007–2011), and Pete Golding (2018–2022).

“Then Alabama loses, and they don’t have a Saban disciple, and you’re already there. Did you ever think about that?” questioned McAfee.

McAfee pressed Saban on whether Greg Byrne made the right call hiring Kalen DeBoer.

“I think if somebody was available, I’m not sure anybody was available that they could have maybe gotten to come here,” said Saban.

It was the closest Saban came to ever admitting what many people in the program already knew: Alabama didn’t choose to turn away from the Saban tree. Kirby Smart has no intention of leaving Georgia. Steve Sarkisian wasn’t leaving Texas. Dan Lanning wasn’t leaving Oregon.

Even Curt Cignetti had committed to Indiana just before Saban’s retirement. Although the best choices were available, they were impossible to execute. DeBoer wasn’t necessarily the coach Saban would have personally chosen, but he was the best available at the time. Yet, he did give his flowers to DeBoer.

“I do think that Kalen DeBoer is a very good coach and is doing a good job here,” said Saban. “This is a tough transition, especially in this environment that we live in, in college football, in terms of players coming and going.”

Nevertheless, Saban became disheartened when he realized the season’s performance didn’t measure up. And after a five-touchdown Rose Bowl loss that stripped away the chances of simply making the next round of the playoffs, Saban’s words now land heavier than ever.

DeBoer holds a 20-8 regular-season record and one playoff win in two seasons at Alabama. Heading into Year 3, the pressure on DeBoer is immense.

That stress didn’t appear overnight. It traces back to the moment Nick Saban finally stepped away, and Alabama began searching for the next coach.

Nick Saban’s morning phone call that could have changed Alabama football

Back when Saban eventually left Alabama after winning six national titles and going 201–29, the common perception in college football was that his legacy would remain in the family.

Big names started to surface right away, and Dabo Swinney seemed like the most obvious successor because he was an Alabama alum, a multiple-time national champion, and someone Saban trusted.

On3’s Chris Low claims Saban made the call himself.

Low said, “Nick called Dabo the next morning,” highlighting their close relationship.

However, the conversation never gained momentum.

“Greg Byrne made this call, and I don’t think Dabo was ever really seriously in consideration as far as Greg Byrne was concerned,” he added.

Even if Swinney had been interested, which was never guaranteed, the hurdles were massive. Clemson had already protected itself. Swinney’s 10-year, $115 million contract included a $9 million buyout for Alabama, a significant hurdle.

“Now, I don’t know from Dabo’s perspective,” Low said. “If at that point in his career, he was ready to leave Clemson. He’s got a great thing going. That’s sort of in his blood, and as much as he loves Alabama, and always will, that would have been (if he had an offer) a tough decision for him. But no, I don’t think he was the guy at the top of the list.”

Kalen DeBoer was the best choice left, even if it wasn’t the one Saban had in mind months ago, and Low made it clear that the search immediately became more focused.

“I think from the get-go, it was the two men that Greg interviewed, Kalen DeBoer and Mike Norvell,” Low said.

Byrne ultimately made the decision. And now, with Alabama coming off a season that fell short of expectations and a Rose Bowl loss that shook the fan base, the reality feels heavier.

The successor Saban once hoped for never arrived, and Alabama is still trying to cope with that truth. But the pressure-cooker situation DeBoer could face in Year 3 becomes the next central talking point ahead of next season.