Frustrated Ole Miss QB Responds to Lane Kiffin Antics Against Ole Miss

Ole Miss’s celebration after the Georgia win had barely begun when chaos crept in. With the playoffs just one game away, Lane Kiffin’s sudden move to pull back his coaches sent shockwaves through the Rebels’ locker room. But despite the scare, Trinidad Chambliss isn’t letting outside noise impact their game.

“We’re really not focused on all that outside stuff right now, and with the reporters or anyone else like reporting stuff that’s not true or anything like that,” Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss said to the media during a press conference before the Fiesta Bowl. “We’re just focused on Miami and putting our best foot forward for them.”

When Lane Kiffin left for LSU, he didn’t go alone; he took the entire offensive staff with him, including Charlie Weis Jr., tight end coach Joe Cox, receivers coach George McDonald, inside receivers coach Sawyer Jordan, quarterback coach Dane Stevens, and running back coach Kevin Smith.

Later, he allowed all of them to stay with Ole Miss till the playoffs. However, with the portal now open, he is reassigning all of his staff members except OC Weis Jr.

That move isn’t sitting well with the Rebels. Now, because of Kiffin’s decision, his staff has to juggle between Ole Miss and LSU. Meanwhile, RBs coach Kevin Smith was at Oxford for practice, but will be commuting between the two teams.

This chaos is creating distractions for the players, but Trinidad Chambliss made it clear that he and his team aren’t letting it harm them.

Even Ole Miss head coach backed Trinidad Chambliss’ stance by downplaying the coach’s situation. He made it very clear that the decision lies in LSU’s hands, and he and his team are just focusing on taking down Miami and entering the playoff final.

Imago Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 6 carries the ball during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Jackson MS , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAyrtonxBreckenridge/ClarionxLedgerx USATSI_27187201

“Our players know what to do,” Golding said. “It’s going to have no impact on the game. Keep blowing it up and making it a big deal; it’d be great.”

Despite Chambliss and Golding’s calm responses, Lane Kiffin’s move to draw attention towards himself didn’t sit well with defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, who criticized him publicly for his actions after making the move to LSU.

“Just trying to steal our shine,” Harris said to ESPN. “That’s all he’s trying to do. That’s all he’s been trying to do is steal our shine.”

Paul Finebaum already warned Ole Miss about the chaos.

“I could get my staff because this is why he left early to go to LSU and start recruiting when this portal window opened today, and now he is stuck because he can’t really do much about it, Finebaum said.

It is going to be a chaotic week if you’re an Ole Miss fan watching the LSU coaches who are on your staff coaching you, trying to get to a national championship, trying to steal the players you were trying to win with.”

But with Kiffin’s antics, another pressure is sitting right on Chambliss’s shoulders.

Trinidad Chambliss’ future hangs in the balance

Trinidad Chambliss is currently facing a tense eligibility battle with the NCAA that could determine whether his college career ends after this season or not. His college career affects his eligibility, including a redshirt year at Ferris State in 2021.

Now, Chambliss is claiming a medical redshirt for the 2022 season, as he dealt with persistent respiratory issues.

But despite his appeal, the NCAA has yet to make its decision. This delay is not just frustrating for fans but also for analysts, as Fox Sports’ RJ Young comes to the defense of Trinidad Chambliss, criticizing the NCAA’s delay.

“We’re already looking at not being able to see Trinidad Chambliss play another year of college football because the NCAA is screwing up his medical redshirt. It’s ridiculous, and it’s stupid, and I hate that,” Young said about the ongoing case.

His exceptional showing deserves another chance. After transferring from Ferris State, he held the team together when Austin Simmons went down with an injury. He finished fifth nationally in quarterback play, and as per PFSN’s CFB quarterback impact grades, he earned a 90.3 impact grade.

With two games remaining in the season, let’s wait and see if Ole Miss gets its QB back for the 2026 season or has to find another leader.