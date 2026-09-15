“Frustrating”: Brent Venables Sends Strong Message to John Mateer and Co. Over Biggest Offensive Mistake in Michigan Loss

Coming off an impressive 10-win season, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables promised Sooners fans that the team would carry that momentum into this year. Unfortunately, the Sooners ran into early trouble on the road. The Sooners suffered a painful 17-10 upset loss to the Michigan Wolverines after a blowout win in their opener against UTEP. Playing inside a packed Big House in Ann Arbor, Oklahoma never really found its rhythm on offense, falling short in its first major test of the 2026 campaign.

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Making a live appearance on Soonersports.com, a frustrated Venables did not hold back as he explained exactly where he felt the game plan broke down.

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“We didn’t make the layups. There’s lots of layups there, some easy access throws that helps the offense stay on schedule so you can have good balance in what you’re doing. And we can’t miss those layups when you’re playing against anybody, let alone good teams on the road,” Brent Venables said. “You know, offensive football is very rhythmic. And you know, we didn’t take what was there. And that’s frustrating, that’s the frustrating part.”

Venables stressed that offensively, Oklahoma felt like it was “always working upstream” because the players failed to take advantage of what Michigan was giving them.

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He continued to explain his frustration, saying, “It’s one thing if they got you covered up and our play designs aren’t there… that certainly wasn’t the case. We didn’t do the things that we needed to do. We didn’t play winning football.”

According to Venables, the biggest problem on Saturday was Oklahoma’s inability to make those “layups.” He explained that the Sooners’ play designs were working and repeatedly created opportunities for easy, short-yardage throws.

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But the offense failed to hit those throws on time and keep the chains moving. That lack of rhythm eventually caught up with Oklahoma in the fourth quarter, when John Mateer and the offense went 0-for-4 on third-and-2 and picked up two costly holding penalties late in the game.

“Just same thing… we missed some throws, decision-making, taking what’s there, throwing the ball on time. You just can’t manufacture additional opportunities, so when the opportunities are there, you got to strike, and you got to execute.”

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

For Sooners fans, this felt like watching a movie they had seen far too many times. Venables’ teams have occasionally hit these frustrating walls in big road games, where the play-calling opens up soft spots in the defense, but basic execution falls apart.

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Leaving simple yards on the field and falling behind the chains isn’t just a one-off bad afternoon in Ann Arbor. It is the same self-inflicted glitch that has derailed Oklahoma in tough environments before.

Venables also made it clear that against a team like Michigan, Oklahoma cannot afford to leave easy plays on the field, miss important details, and still expect to win.

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However, it wasn’t all bad news for the Sooners. Venables also pointed out a few moments when the offense showed what it was capable of doing.

In the third quarter, with Oklahoma trailing 10-0, the Sooners used a clever “double stack” pre-snap motion that forced Michigan into a communication mistake. The execution was perfect, leaving three Oklahoma receivers completely uncovered up the seam.

Mateer stayed calm and delivered a beautiful 22-yard touchdown pass to McKenzie Alene, giving the Sooners some much-needed life.

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Later in the same quarter, Oklahoma showed another glimpse of its potential by using an empty-backfield formation. By spreading out Michigan’s pass rushers, Mateer was able to find a clean pocket and a clear look down the middle of the field.

He quickly worked through a jerk-route concept before delivering a sharp pass to tight end Rocky Beers.

The 6’4 fan favorite, who had a busy day among Oklahoma pass-catchers with 9 targets, turned the catch into a huge 43-yard gain.

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That play gave Oklahoma another big spark and helped move the Sooners down the field, eventually setting up the field goal that tied the game at 10-10.

While the offense struggled with consistency and basic execution, Oklahoma’s defense continued to keep the Sooners in the game.

The Sooners’ defense matched Michigan’s total yardage relatively closely, with the teams finishing with 289 and 263 yards, respectively.

One of the best moments came during a tense fourth quarter with the game tied. Michigan faced a third-and-two and tried to run a quarterback power read.

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Defensive standout Taylor Wein used a brilliant “bait technique,” making the Michigan quarterback believe he had an opening before keeping the ball. Wein then spun outside with David Stone and blew up the play for a big loss, forcing Michigan into a three-and-out.

Wein was all over the field alongside Owen Heinecke, who delivered a strong performance with 10 tackles.

Venables also praised Wein’s preparation, saying his work in the film room allows the game to slow down for him when he is on the field.

Still, Venables made it clear that a few big plays are not enough to save a team if it continues to hurt itself with sloppy mistakes.

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Oklahoma gave away valuable opportunities with a late turnover inside its own five-yard line, while Livingston also lost a fumble while fighting for extra yardage.

Now, the former Clemson defensive coordinator wants his team to forget about the disappointing week 2 game, take a hard look at itself, and figure out how to play better complementary football.

The Sooners will have a chance to respond against the 2-0 New Mexico Lobos at Owen Field next. New Mexico is coming off a game in which it put up 70 points, giving Oklahoma another challenge it cannot afford to take lightly.

Venables knows exactly what needs to change. The Sooners need to clean up the mistakes, execute the simple plays, and start hitting those easy layups.