Frustration Erupts Among Maryland Fans After New Announcement on Mike Locksley’s Replacement Search

Maryland’s decision to part ways with Mike Locksley was supposed to mark the beginning of a fresh chapter for the program. But the latest development in the Terrapins’ coaching search has seemingly done little to reassure frustrated fans. After a disappointing 2-5 start and a homecoming loss to Rutgers, supporters are waiting for answers about who will take charge next, and the latest announcement has only added uncertainty.

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Brian Kelly, who previously led LSU and Notre Dame, has interviewed for the open Maryland head coaching position, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

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Kelly has been away from coaching since LSU fired him midway through the 2025 season, but he reportedly wants another opportunity to lead a college program. He previously spoke about the possibility of coaching Florida State, saying it would be “an honor.” Still, it seems the Terrapins are moving quickly to land him.

Across five programs (Grand Valley State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, and LSU), Kelly has posted a 297-109-2 record. That is a strong mark that reflects extensive experience in college football.

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“I’ve got 35 years of head coaching experience. I’ve had success in building programs. This is not a mini commercial for Brian Kelly. This is just giving you an understanding of what it’s been like,” Kelly said on College Sports Radio on SiriusXM. “I want to listen to opportunities if they’re available and if the fit is right. Certainly, from my perspective, I would love to be able to be a head football coach again. And now it’s just a matter of whether there’s a right fit out there for me.”

Kelly may want the job, but Maryland fans aren’t welcoming the possibility. One frustrated fan commented on the Nakos’s X post, “If Kelly gets hired over guys like Charles Huff or Kane Womack. Maryland fans should pull their NIL. Dead, a**.” Another wrote, “We’re good; we don’t want him.”

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Kelly could also be a controversial choice because of his connection to a student’s death at Notre Dame, and because of Maryland’s own history of a player dying shortly after collapsing during a football workout.

In October 2010, during Kelly’s tenure at Notre Dame, the team held practice outdoors in extremely windy conditions. Wind gusts reportedly exceeded 50 mph, and a student videographer, Declan Sullivan, was filming the practice from an elevated hydraulic lift. The strong winds caused the lift to collapse. Sullivan, who was just 20 years old, died in the accident. The incident raised serious questions about the university’s safety procedures and the decision to conduct practice in those conditions.

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In 2018, Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair suffered exertional heat stroke during a football workout and died about two weeks later at age 19. The incident prompted major scrutiny of Maryland’s football program, its medical response, and its player-safety practices. That history may help explain fans’ strong opposition to Kelly.

A third fan, remembering the incident, commented, “Praying for the kids in the Maryland film department.”

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“Would be the end of my Terrapin Club support,” added a fourth fan.

Maryland hired Locksley partly because the university needed to rebuild trust after McNair’s death. Locksley had strong ties to the Maryland football community and was seen as someone who could help restore the program’s reputation. However, eight years into his tenure, Locksley was dismissed after the Terrapins dropped their 12th consecutive Big Ten game.

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While fans were satisfied with his firing, they are not thrilled to see Kelly’s name in the mix. “I didn’t know they had fired Buzz yet,” a fifth fan said.

Whoever Maryland ultimately hires will inherit more than a struggling roster. The next head coach will have to win back a disillusioned fan base, stabilize a program that has lost its footing in the Big Ten, and convince supporters that the lessons of the past have been learned. For now, the search is far from over, and the administration’s next move will show whether it understands just how much is riding on this decision.