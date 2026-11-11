Frustration Erupts Among Oklahoma Fanbase After Major Brent Venables Announcement

If Oklahoma fans were expecting Brent Venables to be packing his bags after a disappointing 5-4 start, they might want to think again. Despite mounting speculation about his future, the Sooners’ management has sent a very different message, leaving the fanbase surprised.

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Brent Venables has received a vote of confidence from the top. OU Board of Regents Chair Rick Nagel addressed the media on Wednesday morning, making it clear that the head coach’s job is not under threat.

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“The board doesn’t typically comment much on what’s going on in the athletic department,” he said, via Joe Mussatto. “That’s maybe a smart thing. But I want to say this … our head coach, Brent Venables, is not on the hot seat. There is no hot seat. We just extended his contract.”

The timing of the announcement is hard to ignore, especially after the Oklahoma Sooners dismantled the Florida Gators 23-7. Could that convincing victory have played a role in the sudden change of direction?

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It’s a question worth asking, particularly after Oklahoma parted ways with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and handed the reins to Jason Witten as interim OC for the remainder of the season.

The Sooners’ front office handed Venables a two-year extension in August 2026, keeping him in charge through the 2031 season under a six-year, $63 million deal.

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His annual salary will increase by $200,000 each year, eventually reaching $11 million in 2031. The incentives are just as lucrative, with $125,000 for reaching the SEC Championship Game, $250,000 for winning it, and another $500,000 for making the College Football Playoff.

The timing of Brent Venables’ contract extension was already under scrutiny, but with Oklahoma continuing to struggle, the decision has once again become a talking point among fans.

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One supporter questioned why the Sooners rushed to secure the deal, arguing that the school should have waited until the season was over.

“I love Brent man, but we should have def waited till the end of the season to get that extension done.”

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Another fan aimed at the growing trend of schools handing out lengthy contracts with guaranteed money, especially when the results fail to justify such commitments.

“I seriously don’t get why schools give coaches long contracts, especially since the money is going to be guaranteed in some way. And even more so when that coach has not consistently brought great results”

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The criticism did not stop there. One supporter even pointed to Oklahoma’s move to the SEC in 2024 as the beginning of the program’s decline, questioning whether the transition was worth it.

“The downfall of Oklahoma began with their move to the SEC, and they just keep digging. Shame to see a former blue blood end up like this.”

And then came a rather brutal suggestion from another fan, who believes a bowl-game showdown between Oklahoma and Nebraska could be on the cards.

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“After this comment, OU and Nebraska absolutely should meet in a bowl game, as some project. Program’s ded.”

Coming back to Venables, he has compiled a 37-24 record since taking charge of the Sooners in 2021. However, across his five seasons at the helm, Oklahoma has managed to win 10 or more games in just two seasons.

The recent struggles have been even more concerning, with the Sooners finding it difficult to maintain consistency both in conference play and overall over the past two years.