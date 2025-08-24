FSU AD Announces Another Doak Campbell Upgrade Fans Have Waited Years For Before Alabama Showdown

Next Saturday, we’ll be treated to one of the most exciting games of the season. After a fiery back-and-forth between Thomas Castellanos and Alabama football, fans are gearing up for a heated fight. Mike Norvell is coming off a nightmare 2024. He should be hoping that his QB1 lives up to his lofty claims in this high-stakes game. Seminoles fans, however, can be in for a pleasant surprise on gameday from AD Michael Alford.

You’ve got to cut the Noles fans some slack. With a 2-10 record, Castellanos had the gall to go up to the Tide and say that the program is nothing without Nick Saban. AD Michael Alford, however, is hoping to re-energize fans. With the iconic Doak Campbell Stadium being down for the 2024 season due to renovations, the Garnet and Gold will come back to the venue next Saturday.

But the colors aren’t only coming back to the stands. A much-awaited wish looks to be on the way for FSU fans, as Michael Alford teased something upcoming on his X account. Dropping a GIF of someone making some brushstrokes in the traditional garnet, he sparked conversations about a long-time demand by fans. They had long wanted to see a comeback of the garnet end zones on the turf, and this might be a hint that it’s a done deal.

“We need the endzones painted, sir!” one fan wrote in the comments. Among the many things that disappointed Seminoles fans last season, seeing no garnet end zones was also part of it. It added to the look and feel of their home ground. Garnet is of significance to the branding of the program, and the Seminoles scoring points in an area sporting that color added to the joy for the spectators. A reminder of FSU culture by looking at the end zone silently adds to the culture of the school.

FSU fans have long expressed their dissatisfaction with the way the stadium and administration handled game day experiences. So finally, they’ve got to work on what their most important stakeholders want—a worthwhile experience. “[Thanks] for listening and bringing it back. Now just fix the music in the stadium instead of playing stuff from 10+ years ago,” another fan wrote. Garnet end zones were the prime hope for fans who were discussing what the GIF could mean.

While fans surely will rejoice at the new look of the stadium, how it hosts the intense matchup between the Seminoles and the Tide will be a test of time.

FSU-Alabama should be a high-intensity game in new stadium

“All disrespect will be addressed accordingly, and I stand on that right there,” Alabama LB Deontae Lawson told the press in July, in retaliation for Castellanos’ fiery attack on Nick Saban. That war of words undoubtedly sets the stage for the August 30 game, which has sold out the tickets. That means a packed Doak Campbell Stadium will be eagerly watching the war of words spin into a much more physical showdown on game day.

Alabama, led by 2 -year HC Kalen DeBoer, is among the contenders for the SEC title and a playoff spot this year. FSU, on the other hand, has to iron out a few wrinkles. They were ranked 7th by the ACC, which doesn’t bode well for Norvell and Co. Both Alabama and the Seminoles come with some serious upgrades, particularly on staffing. DeBoer reunites with OC Ryan Grubb. While Norvell was able to bring in Gus Malzahn and DC Tony White. But will an unranked FSU be able to take down a No. 8-ranked Crimson Tide?

Hopefully, in this highly anticipated game, Thomas Castellanos ends up not disappointing fans, who will also hope to be impressed by their stadium’s new look. Let’s hope Alford is truly giving the Noles fans one reason to be happy about for the game, irrespective of where it goes.