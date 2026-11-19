One of the first priorities Florida State appears to be focusing on in its search to replace Mike Norvell is bringing home a proven coach with deep roots in Tallahassee. However, that plan just hit a major roadblock after Duke head coach and FSU alumnus Manny Diaz officially removed his name from consideration for the Seminoles’ head coaching vacancy.

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According to a new report from 247Sports recruiting analyst Zach Blostein and former FSU insider Brendan Sonnone, who cited three separate sources, Diaz has stepped back from the search and intends to stay put in Durham.

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The news comes shortly after national reports named Diaz and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann as the two leading candidates for new Florida State athletic director Jeff Purinton, who actually worked alongside Diaz in Tallahassee when Diaz was a graduate assistant under legendary coach Bobby Bowden.

On paper, Diaz checked almost every box for an administration eager to restore pride and stability to the program. A 1995 Florida State graduate, the 52-year-old coach has worked wonders since taking over at Duke in 2024, putting together an impressive 25-12 overall record, including a 7-3 mark so far in 2026.

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Just last season, he led the Blue Devils to a 9-5 finish and delivered Duke’s first ACC Championship since 1989, earning himself a lucrative contract extension through 2031 in the process.

Beyond his trophies in Durham, Diaz built his reputation as one of college football’s sharpest defensive minds. During his coordinator stops, he turned around struggling defenses at schools like Penn State and Mississippi State, making him an obvious fix for a Seminoles squad that looked lost on that side of the ball during Norvell’s final years.

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Even so, Diaz had already signaled right after Norvell’s November 1 firing, which followed a dismal 3-5 start and left FSU on the hook for a massive $50 million buyout, that he had zero interest in leaving what he is building in Durham.

“I addressed the team last night. I made it pretty clear I’m really, really happy here,” Diaz told reporters at the time, shutting down early rumors before formally pulling out of the mix this week.

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His ability to win in the ACC without relying on massive NIL spending also makes him a smart match for Tallahassee. With Florida State strapped for cash after paying off Norvell, hiring a coach who already proved he can out-coach richer rosters in the same conference could check a box few other candidates could match.

With Diaz out of the picture, all eyes in Tallahassee are now shifting toward Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, who previously worked with Purinton at Alabama and does not carry a massive head-coaching buyout.

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Other potential names floating around the rumor mill include SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee, Wake Forest’s Jake Dickert, and even former FSU national championship coach Jimbo Fisher, though recent reports suggest Fisher is not among the top targets right now.

Across the Florida State fanbase, reactions to Diaz bowing out have been sharply divided. Many Seminole supporters actually breathed a sigh of relief, pointing back to Diaz’s rocky 21-15 stint as head coach at rival Miami from 2019 to 2021 as proof that he might not be the right guy to bring FSU back to national title contention.

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On the flip side, plenty of fans respected what Diaz has accomplished with far fewer resources at Duke and worried that losing out on a proven ACC winner makes Purinton’s job much harder. Either way, with Diaz officially staying at Duke, Florida State’s coaching search just lost one of its most intriguing alumni candidates.