FSU Commits Huge GPA Blunder Under Mike Norvell

One main advantage of social media is that it gives easy access to information. Well, this also means easy access to misleading information in sports and everywhere else. In announcing their spring semester results, the Florida State Seminoles made an obvious social media blunder that left fans confused about what exactly to believe.

After the 2025 spring semester, the program announced on its official X page that the Seminoles had achieved the “best semester GPA in program history.” The GPA at the time was 3.31. Now, in 2026, another social media post on the same X account has its spring semester result as a “program-record GPA.” This time, it is a bit lower, with 3.261.

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The confusion has fans calling for better hands to handle the program’s social media affairs, while others just think it’s part of the trend of figures being carelessly made up to impress the college football world. Besides, a record-breaking semester did not seem appealing to their fans, who seem more interested in their on-field success than their academic achievements. After all, it is only their on-field success that directly affects the fans; their academic performance is only a favor to themselves.

Despite doubts about the accuracy of the social media posts, an observer found a pattern between the team’s academic achievements and their sports performance: “The higher the GPA, the lower the win totals.”

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Based on the post, last year’s result was better than this year’s—even though both were “program-record GPAs.” When they finished with a better result in 2024, they had a 2-10 regular-season record. But the little drop in their recent semester results came after a 5-7 season. But altogether, the performances have been inconsistent since Mike Norvell’s appointment, with two winning seasons out of six.

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However, when one glances at another spring semester report for the same program by SI’s Dustin Lewis, it becomes even more disorienting.

“FSU’s student-athletes combined to earn a 3.348 GPA, breaking the previous record of 3.333 set in the fall semester and eclipsing at least a 3.333 GPA in both semesters of an academic year for the first time. After the spring 2026 semester, Florida State’s cumulative GPA as a department stands at 3.385, which is also the highest in department history,” Lewis wrote.

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According to the report, 18 of FSU’s sports teams had a semester GPA above 3.00. 359 student-athletes, who make up 79% of the program’s student-athlete population, had a semester GPA of at least 3.00. Among all sports, the women’s tennis team had the highest GPA, with a 3.783. Among the men, the golf team had the highest average, a 3.436. Again, this figure was reportedly a program record for a semester.

Alongside men’s golf, three other sports earned a program-record GPA in the spring semester. Women’s lacrosse, with a 3.617; women’s basketball, with a 3.517; and football, with 3.261, all had program-record GPAs.

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There is a possibility that the social media posts were a blunder. Or perhaps there was just no specificity about whether it was a general program record or the program record for a specific sport. Both posts seemed to refer to football, which made them misleading.

FSU under fire for using AI-generated graphic design

Elsewhere, the program has been under fire for using an AI-generated graphic to celebrate Martin Luther King Day rather than hiring an actual graphic designer. But a reference was also made to their troubling design seven years ago by actual human designers, which made their embrace of AI more understandable.

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The Seminoles do not seem to have a handle on social media. They have made enough blunders to become objects of merciless trolls. And even while their football is not up there, they seem to have found their refuge in academic excellence.

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The spring semester saw the program graduate 49 student-athletes, with 28 of them earning President’s List recognition for a perfect 4.0 GPA. Furthermore, 141 of them made the Dean’s List, which recognizes students with a GPA of at least 3.5.