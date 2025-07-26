Brian Kelly in Trouble as Fresh Intel Confirms 4-Star LSU Commit’s Strong Interest in ACC Powerhouse

Brian Kelly is making significant strides with the 2026 recruiting class at LSU, which is currently ranked among the top 10. The list of commits is filled with elite talent, especially on the defensive line, featuring standout players like defensive tackle Lamar Brown, defensive end Trenton Henderson, and defensive tackle Richard Anderson. However, the recruiting journey isn’t without its challenges. The roster also includes a recent commit on the defensive line—an edge rusher who pledged his commitment about 20 days ago. Now, it seems that another program from the ACC is expressing interest in this four-star recruit.

“It’s been great. I’m 100% confident in my decision. I’m ready to be an LSU Tiger,” DeAnthony Lafayette told Rivals when he gave his verbal pledge to join Brian Kelly’s program. The four-star Edge from Lake Nona High School, Orlando (Florida), is an absolute beast on the turf. Last season, he recorded 73 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception, and, not to forget, 17.5 sacks.

Lafayette’s recruitment journey began with a Power 4 offer from Boston College in March this year. And then the offers didn’t stop coming. Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, USF, Florida, and Miami, among others. The commitment came down to two programs, and Lafayette finally committed to the Tigers on July 10. However, just two weeks later, he wishes to explore what the Florida State Seminoles have to offer, leaving Kelly & Co. grappling for him.

More than anyone else, Kelly understands that commitment doesn’t mean a player will sign with the program on Signing Day. The head coach had to witness a brutal flip when Bryce Underwood switched camps from Baton Rouge to Ann Arbor. Is Lafayette headed in the same direction?

“Florida State offering me yesterday was big, and it moves the needle a little bit. I’m confident in LSU, but I do want to see what FSU has to offer,” Lafayette told Noles247. “I like the multiple defense that they run; it’s very versatile with the Jack linebacker. I like the way they use their D-line,” he said to Rivals.

One intriguing element for the Florida native is the Seminoles’ defensive line. In December, Florida State HC Mike Norvell added Tony White as the new defensive coordinator. And just within a couple of months, White’s defensive 3-3-5 scheme became a hit at Tallahassee. “First of all, I’ll start with the 3-3-5 scheme. I play in the scheme. It doesn’t cause us to be disruptive. Make plays, show our versatility, and just be us,” Defensive Tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. told ACC Kickoff.

And Anthony Lafayette is excited for the same. The two sides are currently working on a plan to have the LSU commit visit the Noles for their opener against Alabama on August 30. But again, the Seminoles are not the only program eager to land him.

Oklahoma Sooners eyes DeAnthony Lafayette

DeAnthony Lafayette, who is a 6’0.5, 230-pound edge and ranks No. 41 as an edge in the Class of 2026, committed to LSU this month. Another school that made it up to his No. 2 was the Oklahoma Sooners. As it turns out, even after Brian Kelly got the commitment, Brent Venables is still interested in getting his pledge.

“I’ll probably go to an Oklahoma game too. They still want me, so it’s only fair. It’s not just their effort, but it is the number one D-line in the SEC. It’s infamous for that,” DeAnthony Lafayette told On3. Pro Football Focus has put the Sooners in the ninth spot among the best defensive lines in the country. R. Mason Thomas and Gracen Halton had a terrific performance last season, as per PFF’s Mad Chadwick.