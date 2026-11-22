For a program still processing the $50 million decision to fire Mike Norvell after a 3-5 start, the search for a new head coach is the only thing that matters about the 2026 campaign. The Noles were linked with all kinds of names: young head coaches, fired ones, but it looks like Florida State is progressing towards deciding on a name. The fan base has mixed feelings about it.

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On November 22, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Florida State’s search has narrowed to Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. There is mutual interest between the two parties, and the talks are expected to accelerate in the following weeks. Within minutes, the replies split the fanbase in half.

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One longtime supporter cut straight to the lingering doubt. “The big question is whether Schumann is ready to take on his first head-coaching job,” an FSU fan noted.

At 36, Schumann has never sat in the big chair. He rose through Alabama under Nick Saban as a graduate assistant and support staffer before following Kirby Smart to Athens in 2016. He has coached inside linebackers the entire time, became co-defensive coordinator in 2019, and took over as full-time defensive coordinator in 2024. The resume is heavy with rings, two national titles and four SEC championships, but the leap to running an entire program remains untested.

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That uncertainty fueled the loudest pushback. “We will continue to su-k! Jimbo is sitting right there for us, and we are going to hire some unproven coach that only gets talent bc Kirby is UGA’s head coach! Gross,” another fan posted.

The nostalgia for Fisher still runs deep in parts of the FSU fanbase. He delivered the 2013 national championship and elite recruiting classes that once made Doak Campbell a destination. For those fans, an unproven coordinator feels like repeating the cycle that followed Willie Taggart and Norvell himself.

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Others framed it even more bluntly. “NORVELL 2.0 ON THE WAY CARRIED BY KIRBY,” a fan declared. The comparison stings because Schumann’s success has come in one of the most talent-rich environments in college football.

Georgia has stocked its defense with first-round talent for years. Skeptics wonder how much of the production travels when the roster is no longer built by Kirby Smart’s machine and the resources of the SEC.

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Even fans who like the defensive resume hesitate on the full package. “I love his defense and his recruiting ability, but personality-wise, I question if he can command a room. I still think Jimbo is the answer for what FSU needs right now,” a fan wrote.

Schumann is known as a fierce recruiter, particularly at linebacker, and players have publicly praised his ability to connect. Still, some wonder whether the quieter presence that works beside Smart can fill the larger role of face of the program, NIL manager, and culture setter in the ACC.

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Rivals have been happy to pile on. “As a Florida fan, I couldn’t be happier with this development,” a rival fan posted. Another supporter added, “The culture at FSU will change drastically under Schumann.”

The subtext was clear: a first-time head coach arriving after a massive buyout is viewed as a gift by the program that has owned the series lately.

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The practical case for Schumann is harder to dismiss. After the top tier of sitting head coaches, Manny Diaz (who withdrew), Jake Dickert (who signed an extension at Wake Forest), and others, moved out of reach, new athletic director Jeff Purinton pivoted.

Schumann carries no buyout if he leaves for a head-coaching job in a Power conference. His current $2.2 million Georgia salary already exceeds what many FBS head coaches earn, yet it is manageable compared with the Norvell payout. He also shares a prior connection with Purinton from their Alabama days. Reports indicate the sides could meet as soon as Sunday, with the early signing period opening December 2.

The divide is sharp because the stakes are high. One side sees a young, proven developer of talent who can restore physicality and recruiting momentum. The other sees another gamble on potential after the last one cost $50 million and produced more losing seasons than winning ones. Schumann has the resume and the financial profile that make sense on paper.