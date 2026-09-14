FSU Fans Erupt With Mike Norvell Demands After Florida State Athletic Director’s Abrupt Firing

Florida State’s decision to fire its athletic director amid the football program’s continued struggles has opened a dangerous new chapter. The first domino has fallen, but could Mike Norvell be the next one? Well, the fans do want that.

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College football insider Andrea Adelson took to X to break the news, writing, “Florida State has fired athletic director Michael Alford, school president Richard McCullough told ESPN.” Bruce Warwick, the senior associate athletics director for football, will serve as the interim athletic director.

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But the most ardent reaction wasn’t about who would become the Seminoles’ next AD; it was about whether Mike Norvell would be next out the door. “Florida State will have a new football coach,” said a fan.

Hired in 2021, Alford initially appeared to oversee Florida State’s climb back to prominence. The Seminoles posted a 10-3 record in Mike Norvell’s second season before surging to 13-1 in 2023. However, the momentum quickly shifted, as Florida State has since stumbled to an 8-18 record, including an even more damning 3-14 mark in ACC play.

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After Florida State’s disastrous 2-10 campaign in 2024 and a 5-7 finish last season, many expected Michael Alford to say goodbye to Mike Norvell. However, the athletic director firmly stood behind his head coach, a decision that only added to the Seminoles fan base’s frustration.

“Long overdue. Anyone who signed off on that Norvell extension needs to go,” a frustrated Seminoles fan wrote on X, expressing relief over the Seminoles’ decision to fire Alford.

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Another fan offered a prediction about what could come next, saying, “My guess is that Alford is out because he won’t fire Norvell. That will be the first decision of the new AD.”

New ADs at college programs are known to go with their own head coaches rather than carrying on the baggage from the past. But the decision on Norvell could ultimately be tied to how FSU performs this season. The Noles started the 2026 campaign with a win, but went on to lose against SMU last week. That became the backdrop of the firing of FSU’s AD.

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Back in January 2024, Alabama reportedly had its eyes on Mike Norvell as a potential successor to Nick Saban. However, Florida State and then-athletic director Michael Alford moved quickly to secure Norvell, signing him to a contract extension that runs through 2031.

At the time, the deal looked good, but as the years went by, it turned out to be far too expensive for the program. The contract included a $10.3 million salary for this season and put Norvell’s buyout at more than $45 million at the end of the year.

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“Michael Alford has served the University and our student-athletes with dedication, and we thank him for his contributions to our athletics programs,” Richard McCullough said in a university press release. “As we begin this transition, our focus remains on the success of our teams and continuing to provide every competitive advantage we can to our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.”

From the tone of the university president, it is certain that they are looking at some aggressive restructuring. But will the sword swing toward Norvell?

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And while some fans saw the firing in the context of Mike Norvell’s position at the program, a few were also appreciative of what Alford did at the Noles. “Michael Alford did a lot of good for FSU Athletics. Best of luck to him,” one comment read.