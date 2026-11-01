FSU Fires Mike Norvell & Immediately Owes Him $50M

The fallout from the Clemson loss has arrived sooner than anyone expected in Tallahassee. Just a day after the Seminoles suffered a 36-24 home defeat to the Tigers, Florida State officially pulled the plug on Mike Norvell’s tenure on Sunday.

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FSU president Richard McCullough made the call following Saturday’s defeat. Norvell’s departure came after a turbulent Sunday at the football facility. The 44-year-old arrived alongside members of his coaching staff, welcomed visiting recruits, and initially went about his usual business.

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But behind the scenes, a series of meetings with university leadership set the wheels in motion. What began as an ordinary day quickly turned into his final chapter in Tallahassee, as Florida State decided to part ways with its head coach. Norvell leaves the Seminoles with a 41-39 record.

Interestingly, alongside Norvell, the FSU head office has also fired defensive coordinator Tony White and safeties coach Evan Cooper, as reported by On3‘s Pete Nakos.

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BREAKING: FSU has fired Mike Norvell, per @aadelsonESPN.Norvell finishes 41-39 overall and 23-30 in ACC play in seven seasons. Since the 13-1 season in 2023, FSU went 10-22, including 4-17 in ACC play. The climb has officially ended in Tallahassee. pic.twitter.com/SLAJIPrYqf— Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) November 1, 2026

“We have made the decision to change the leadership of our football program,” McCullough said in a press release.

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“We thank Mike Norvell for his commitment and service to Florida State and wish him and his family the very best. We understand the deep passion of Seminole fans and share their high expectations for this program.”

Florida State has turned to Rick Stockstill to steady the program, appointing him interim head coach following Mike Norvell’s departure.

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Stockstill joined the Seminoles on January 29, 2024, as the director of offensive scouting and is now in his third season with the team. A former Florida State player, he was inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

“We are confident in Rick Stockstill’s ability to provide steady leadership during this transition. We will conduct a thorough national search for the program’s next leader, someone who embraces Florida State’s tradition of championship athletics and our standard of excellence.”

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Before joining Florida State, Stockstill spent 18 seasons as Middle Tennessee’s head coach, compiling a 113-111 record, making 10 bowl appearances and earning three conference Coach of the Year honors. His connection to FSU runs much deeper, having played quarterback for the Seminoles from 1977 to 1981.

He led the team to a 10-2 finish and a No. 5 national ranking in 1980, highlighted by back-to-back victories over No. 3 Nebraska and No. 3 Pittsburgh. Named team captain in 1981, Stockstill also helped Florida State secure road victories over No. 7 Ohio State, Notre Dame and LSU during a five-game away stretch.

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McCullough had already voiced his concerns over Florida State’s declining results before Norvell’s dismissal, addressing the program’s struggles in a social media statement and during the October 30 Board of Trustees meeting, while reaffirming the university’s commitment to its football program.

“This board is absolutely committed to success in athletics. For those who don’t think our board is involved in athletics, I would say that you’re a person who’s not informed,” McCullough said. “With all due respect, this board is incredibly involved in athletics.

While FSU appears to be in good hands, the program still faces a massive financial obligation. According to USA Today, Norvell is owed $47.1 million in buyout money. Some other reports place the buyout at $50.3 million.

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That would rank as the third-largest buyout in college football history, behind only Jimbo Fisher’s $76.8 million payout from Texas A&M in 2023 and Brian Kelly’s $54 million buyout from LSU last year.

The coaching search will get underway soon, but FSU’s first choice to take over the program remains a mystery.