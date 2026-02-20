FSU Football Player Who Faced Near-Fatal Injury, Begins Recovery After 6 Months

Close up view of an American Football sitting on a grass football field on the yard line. Generic Sports image . High quality photo xkwx athletics ball field football grass green horizontal american football background copy space culture game lines play recreation sport yard yard line american line pigskin sports white american football league american football player bet big game college competition environment final goal green yard helmet national sport outside sideline soccer sports background sports calendar sports club sports equipment sportswear stadium superbowl team touchdown tradition usa artificial

Life took a horrifying turn after Florida State’s season opener game when they almost lost one of their own in a shooting. However, six months after the threatening incident, this FSU player appears to have started his long road to recovery.

Freshman Ethan Pritchard was shot in the head inside a vehicle outside an apartment complex in Havana just a day after Florida State’s season opener win against Alabama. But the iron-willed linebacker hasn’t let that hinder his athletic career. Pritchard offered a glimpse into his remarkable recovery this week with a story on Instagram where he’s seen in rehab, trying to walk on a treadmill.

Slow steps, but it’s making a major impact on his journey to get back to the team. For those who aren’t aware, Ethan Pritchard was shot while driving with his aunt and her 3-year-old kid. Police officers arrested four men, including one juvenile, who had a connection to the shooting. They even clarified that the FSU freshman didn’t do anything wrong, and his car was mistaken for another person’s car. After the incident, Pritchard described how horrifying the moment was.

“I turned the corner, and shots rang out,” Pritchard said. “I put the car in reverse and just backed up, and after that, I don’t remember what else happened.”

Turns out Pritchard’s plan is working at the right pace for him, as his father, Earl Pritchard, made it clear last year how he plans to return to his team in January for spring and then to play football in the fall.

Despite the adversity, Pritchard never gave up. The moment he got better, he started rehabbing in Jacksonville and practicing to return to the field. He showed up for Florida State’s game against Virginia Tech last season. The medical staff was shocked to see the progress Pritchard had made, even with such a severe accident.

“He shocked the doctors,” his father, Earl Pritchard, said. “The doctors didn’t even expect it. But because of his determination, they just sit back and watch as we do. Enjoy the ride.”

One of the major reasons behind his early recovery is that Mike Norvell and the Seminoles helped Pritchard and his family immensely. They raised more than $148k for his treatment and medical expenses. Pritchard’s lawsuit aims to address the very safety concerns that have plagued the area, which has seen a documented history of criminal activity.

Pritchard came into Florida State with a lot of hope as a three-star commit, but he has yet to start a single game for the team. Now, with his rehab and workout sessions, it will be interesting to see how fast he can join his team. Meanwhile, the FSU LB is also taking some measured steps after the shooting incident.

Ethan Pritchard’s major action against the safety concerns

Ethan Pritchard filed a lawsuit against the apartment complex at Havana Heights Apartments, where the incident happened. He now seeks accountability for the lack of safety provided. The lawsuit argues that the property owners should have been aware of the long history of criminal activity near the apartments, and the owners also face a high risk of crime.

One of the major reasons behind this move was the fact that Riverside Apartment allowed one of the men arrested in the shooting, Germany Atkins, to live there despite having a criminal record of an illegal firearm charge, that violates the terms of his lease.

Havana Heights also faced similar legal action for “negligent activity” tied to a 2019 shooting. Through his legal action, Pritchard hopes to force changes that will prevent another family from experiencing a similar tragedy.