Florida State’s search to replace fired head coach Mike Norvell just hit a major speed bump. Norvell was let go on November 1 after a brutal 3–5 start, leaving the school on the hook for roughly $50 million in buyout money. Now, new athletic director Jeff Purinton is being forced to pivot to his backup plan after losing hope of landing the program’s top four targets.

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According to Owun, the Seminoles realize their top wishlist of sitting head coaches is out of reach, shifting all eyes toward Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and New Mexico head coach Jason Eck!

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After wrapping up the first stage of its search, FSU reportedly views its “Tier 1A” candidates, UCLA’s Bob Chesney, Duke’s Manny Diaz, Wake Forest’s Jake Dickert, and SMU’s Rhett Lashlee, as no longer realistic.

Dickert already signed a lucrative contract extension to stay at Wake Forest, while Diaz formally pulled his name out earlier this week despite being an FSU alum. Chesney and Lashlee appear content right where they are, too.

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While Tallahassee officials still plan to keep pushing for a couple of those names until a final deal is signed, the reality is that none of those four sitting Power Four coaches are walking through the door.

With those doors closing just weeks before the crucial December 2 early signing period, Florida State has moved straight to its “Tier 1B” list. There, the 36-year-old Schumann is the clear favorite over Eck.

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Per multiple reports, including 247Sports’ Brendan Sonnone, FSU officials are hoping to sit down with Schumann for an in-person interview as early as Sunday, November 22. The goal is to hash out key details of the job, push deeper into contract talks, and potentially put an official offer on the table.

On paper, the connection makes plenty of sense. Purinton and Schumann previously worked together at Alabama under Nick Saban. And Schumann carries zero buyout on his current $2.2 million-a-year Georgia contract.

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Even so, landing him is far from a slam dunk. As the report points out, the two sides are nowhere near a finished agreement, and Schumann has already proved in past coaching cycles that he is perfectly happy staying in Athens, where he has helped Kirby Smart win two national titles and four SEC championships while producing seven defensive NFL Draft picks in 2025 alone, rather than jumping at the first opening that comes along.

There are also lingering questions about whether Schumann would rather wait for a premier SEC head-coaching job to open than take on a rebuild in the ACC.

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Meanwhile, backup option Jason Eck has quietly built an impressive résumé as a proven program turnaround artist, boasting a 43–19 career head-coaching record and guiding New Mexico to an 8–2 mark and its first-ever AP Top 25 ranking this fall behind the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense (11.9 points per game). But the committee feels Schumann’s just simply a better choice.

On top of that, Florida State’s own decision-makers reportedly have some internal debates to sort through.

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While there is no doubt Schumann is one of the sharpest defensive minds in college football, hiring him away from Athens still requires a major financial commitment, and FSU officials are weighing whether a coordinator with zero head-coaching experience brings the rare “IT factor” needed to assemble a championship staff and turn the program around.

For a proud program desperate to bounce back quickly after Norvell’s collapse, having to move off its top four choices is a tough pill to swallow.

Still, if Sunday’s meeting with Schumann goes well, Florida State could finally start gaining real traction toward naming its 12th full-time head coach before the Florida rivalry finale next weekend; otherwise, the search in Tallahassee could drag on even longer!